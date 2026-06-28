Next Scotland manager: Four contenders to replace Steve Clarke as post-World Cup resignation confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 28 Jun 2026 06:57

Scotland have confirmed that Steve Clarke has stepped down as head coach following the nation's elimination from the group stage of the World Cup.

After claiming just three points from three matches against Brazil, Morocco and Haiti in Group C, Scotland wound up in third place, leaving their qualification prospects out of their own hands.

Clarke's side were still in with a shot of making the knockout rounds on Saturday morning, but their chances had slipped to below 1% before the final round of group games kicked off.

Scotland firstly needed Ghana to beat Croatia by 3+ goals in Group L, an eventuality that did not occur as the 2018 runners-up edged past their African foes 2-1, dropping the Black Stars down to third in the process.

As Ghana had collected four points to Scotland's three, the latter's hopes of a last-32 place were officially extinguished on Saturday night, and they ended up ranking as the second-worst third-placed team above Uruguay.

Scotland have therefore failed to make it to the knockout rounds in all of their previous nine World Cup Finals appearances, and Clarke announced his resignation shortly after his team's exit was confirmed.

Steve Clarke issues emotional statement as Scotland exit confirmed

© Iconsport / Action Plus

"The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn’t have had any of the memories that we’ve accumulated from 2019 until now," Clarke said in a statement.

"They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their Gaffer. Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor."

Scottish FA executive Ian Maxwell added: "While we are all disappointed to have exited the World Cup at the group stage, we must not lose sight of the undeniable progress made during Steve’s seven years in charge.

“From starting as a pot four team in 2019 to topping our World Cup qualifying group, he has more than delivered on the remit to take Scotland back to a major tournament.

“We thank Steve for his record-breaking contribution and know that when the disappointment of World Cup elimination subsides, the Scotland supporters will be thankful for the memories of marching with pride at major tournaments once again. Finally, on behalf of the board of the Scottish FA I would like to make special mention to our incredible supporters.

“The many thousands who have travelled to the United States to celebrate the return to a World Cup - making a significant financial commitment to do so - have once again shown themselves to be exceptional ambassadors for our country and our national game."

Clarke - formerly Kilmarnock head coach and assistant manager at Chelsea and Liverpool - leaves his post with a record of 38 wins, 14 draws and 29 losses from 81 matches as Scotland manager, and a handful of notable major tournament qualifications.

Under Clarke's wing, Scotland ended a 25-year wait for another Euros appearance in 2021, a 28-year wait for a first World Cup appearance since 1998, and they also rose from League C to League A of the UEFA Nations League.

Who could replace Steve Clarke as Scotland manager?

© Imago / Sportimage

The Scotland FA are in no rush to appoint Clarke's successor, as the national team have three months until they begin their new Nations League campaign against Slovenia in League B on September 26.

However, a handful of potential successors have already been name-checked, including wily Everton manager David Moyes, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract with the Toffees.

Ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is also searching for his next job and boasts familiarity with the Scottish game, as does current assistant manager Steven Naismith, who was formerly in charge of Hearts before rejoining the national team in 2025.

Scotland have also been tipped to explore a deal for ex-Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand, recently fired from Bayer Leverkusen, and Barry Ferguson, who spent the second half of the 2024-25 season as Rangers' caretaker manager.