Preview: Curacao vs Aruba - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Jun 2026 23:10

Curacao will round off their preparations for the 2026 World Cup when they welcome Caribbean neighbours Aruba to Stadion Ergilio Hato for an international friendly on Saturday.

The two sides last met in June 2024 during the World Cup qualifying campaign, when Curacao recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory away from home.

Match preview

The smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup created history when Curacao booked their place at the 2026 tournament, a landmark achievement that will forever occupy a special place in the country's sporting folklore.

Curacao will arrive as one of the tournament's ultimate underdogs, and the footballing gods have hardly offered them an easy path after placing them alongside Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in a daunting Group E.

Led by the oldest manager in World Cup history, the evergreen Dick Advocaat, 78, Curacao have every reason to dream after navigating qualification unbeaten and earning their seat at football's grandest table.

The Blue Wave, ranked 82nd in the world, were flawless during the second phase of CONCACAF qualifying, winning all four matches against Barbados, Saint Lucia, Aruba and Haiti to punch their ticket to Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Recent results have been less encouraging, with three successive defeats threatening to dampen the mood, but this friendly offers the perfect opportunity to rediscover confidence and momentum before the World Cup.

© Imago / ANP

Aruba, meanwhile, arrive here with very different objectives, seeking not only to restore some pride but also to continue their gradual rise on the international stage.

Ranked 189th in the world, Aruba remain some distance from competing with the region's stronger nations, but matches against World Cup-bound opponents provide invaluable experience for a developing side.

Pre-World Cup friendlies are often more about rhythm than results, and Aruba will relish the chance to test themselves against a team preparing for football's biggest stage while ensuring Advocaat's men are given no easy ride.

What will encourage head coach Marvic Bermudez is that Aruba have quietly built a respectable run of form against nations of a similar standing, suggesting that progress is being made behind the scenes.

They head into this contest unbeaten in four matches across all competitions, having won their last three on the bounce against Liechtenstein, Macau and Barbados, results that should provide belief ahead of another difficult assignment.

Curacao International Friendlies form:

L L L L L L

Curacao form (all competitions):

D W D L L L

Aruba International Friendlies form:

D W W D W

Aruba form (all competitions):

D L D W W W

Team News

© Imago

Curacao, the tiny Caribbean island, home to just over 150,000 people, has assembled a remarkably competitive squad for a nation of its size, with much of the spotlight expected to fall on brothers Juninho and Leandro Bacuna.

Juninho has been one of Curacao's standout performers for several years and, with his vast international experience and leadership qualities, perfectly embodies the resilience and ambition that have carried the Blue Wave to their historic World Cup qualification.

Miami FC forward Jurgen Locadia was sent off in the recent 4-1 defeat to Scotland, but aside from that setback, Advocaat has no major injury or suspension concerns heading into the contest.

Bermudez is expected to stick with his adventurous 3-4-3 system, with Gello Robertha emerging as one of Aruba's brightest attacking prospects alongside Carlito Fermina and Gianni Vandepitte in the final third.

Centre-back Kymani Nedd picked up an injury during the 4-1 victory over Liechtenstein and could be rested as a precaution, which would likely open the door for Nickenson Paul to come into the starting lineup.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Fonville, Gaari, Bazoer, Obispo, Floranus; Bacuna, Comenencia; Bacuna, Chong, Hansen

Aruba possible starting lineup:

Lentink; Martis, Paul, Romano; Bennett, Marselia, Poulina, Curiel; Robertha, Fermina, Vandepitte

We say: Curacao 2-0 Aruba

Curacao may have lost their last three matches, but the gulf in quality between the two squads remains significant, with Dick Advocaat's side boasting greater experience, depth and individual talent across the pitch.

Aruba have shown encouraging signs in recent months, yet the World Cup-bound hosts should have enough firepower and motivation to return to winning ways with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.