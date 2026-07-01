Argentina lineup vs. Cape Verde: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Lionel Messi chases record-extending goal

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jul 2026 23:48 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 23:59

Talismanic forward Lionel Messi will look to extend his spectacular scoring streak to an eighth consecutive World Cup match when defending champions Argentina square off against tournament debutants Cape Verde on Friday.

The Inter Miami star has already netted six of his country's eight goals in North America, and he is expected to be joined back in the starting XI by Alexis Mac Allister after both superstars started the final group success over Jordan on the bench.

Midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul was completely rested last time out but is highly likely to feature from the off to offer his trademark energetic presence in the centre of the park.

Manager Lionel Scaloni will be hoping for a more distributed attacking threat, with 37-goal striker Lautaro Martinez, 14-goal forward Julian Alvarez and box-crashing midfielder Enzo Fernandez all desperate to make a telling impact during the decisive knockout stages of the Mundial.

There is also a major boost in the defensive department as old-school centre-back Cristian Romero is reportedly fine to start despite looking to have sustained a worrying knee injury in the previous win over Austria.

Romero is tipped to return to the heart of the rearguard at Nicolas Otamendi's expense, resuming his solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez while Nahuel Molina and Facundo Medina operate in the full-back slots.

Fernandez should anchor the engine room alongside Mac Allister and De Paul, allowing the creative Thiago Almada the freedom to drift forward from the left wing and construct openings for the frontline.

This formidable outfield contingent will set up directly ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who remains an undisputed starter between the sticks for the world champions.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro M., Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro M.

> Click here to see how Cape Verde could line up against Argentina