Chelsea transfer news: Jesse Derry 'decision made' by Blues amid Bayern Munich Juventus interest

By Darren Plant | 06 Jul 2026 20:00

Chelsea are allegedly keen to secure the long-term future of Jesse Derry with a new long-term contract.

The academy graduate made his senior breakthrough during 2025-26 courtesy of Liam Rosenior and Calum McFarlane handing him opportunities in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Although he accumulated 78 minutes across three matches, his future had been left in some doubt due to the change in manager.

Xabi Alonso is currently going through the process of evaluating his squad and BlueCo are assessing ways how to ensure that they comply with the relevant financial regulations.

As a result, the future of the 18-year-old has been under discussions behind the scenes, particularly when Sporting Lisbon have already been linked with a move.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea make Jesse Derry decision

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Chelsea have decided to try to extend Derry's contract at Stamford Bridge.

The report claims that the relevant parties are in advanced negotiations and are seemingly in line to finalise a deal.

Bayern Munich and Juventus have allegedly joined the race for Derry's signature, having likely taken note of his performances for the Under-21s.

Derry contributed 11 goals and three assists from 25 appearances in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League in 2025-26.

However, it is seemingly yet to be determined whether Alonso will keep Derry in his plans for next season or give the green light to a loan exit.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Start of a busy transfer period for Chelsea

Although the sale of Tyrique George has taken Chelsea to in excess of £70m through player sales this summer, they need more to comply with the regulations and make their own signings.

Over the weekend, it was claimed that Andrey Santos could be sold for the right price, with BlueCo seemingly setting a price-tag for the Brazil international.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also taken a specific stance over the future of Alejandro Garnacho.