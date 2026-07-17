Chelsea news: Liam Rosenior breaks silence on Blues stint after Paris FC appointment

By Darren Plant | 17 Jul 2026 10:17

Liam Rosenior has admitted that he "learned many lessons" during his 23-game stint with Chelsea.

The Englishman is already back in the dugout having been appointed as the new manager of Paris FC earlier this month.

Rosenior has taken the opportunity to try to rebuild his reputation after lasting just three-and-a-half months at Stamford Bridge.

Although he recorded 11 wins and two draws during his 23 matches, Chelsea went five consecutive Premier League fixtures without scoring before his departure on April 22.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Rosenior speaks on Chelsea exit

On Friday, Rosenior met with the French media having been tasked with the challenge of continuing Paris FC's progression in Ligue 1.

However, having not spoken publicly on his Chelsea exit, his time with the Premier League club was always going to be on the agenda.

When quizzed on the matter, Rosenior replied: "We joined the club in the middle of a season and at a difficult moment, and I learned many lessons.

"There are things I definitely could have done better and things I could have taken more accountability for, but there were also positive aspects to what we did."

Rosenior added: "I wish them all the best in the future. I think they have a fantastic manager in Xabi Alonso and I will be following their results.

"Those lessons I take from Chelsea will help me in this role and, hopefully, help this club become a very big club in world football as well."

© Iconsport / SPI

Exciting time for Rosenior

While his stock in England is considerably lower than when he took the Chelsea job, Rosenior remains highly-regarded in France.

The 42-year-old posted 31 victories from 63 games as Strasbourg boss, earning them a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1 in his only full campaign.

He has a similar target at Paris FC, who finished in 11th position last season and have ambitions to become a major force in French football.