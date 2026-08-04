Preview: Bohemians vs FC Midtjylland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Aug 2026 00:34

Fighting to take one step closer to the Conference League proper, Ireland's Bohemians will face FC Midtjylland for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie, hosting the Danish side at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.

Bohs are hoping to get back to winning ways in midweek, while the Wolves are looking to build on their win last time out.

Match preview

Alan Reynolds's Bohemians have fought through two rounds of Conference League qualifying to reach this stage, and will be optimistic heading into this tie amidst a strong run of form.

Bohs beat FK Ballkani in the second round, though they did require a penalty shootout after a 3-2 defeat in the second leg saw the tie end 4-4 on aggregate.

Reynolds's side headed into the away contest on July 30 having won 2-1 in the first leg, but alarm bells were ringing when their Kosovan opponents levelled the score with just 10 minutes on the clock, before racing into a 3-1 lead within an hour.

Centre-back Patrick Hickey was the hero on the night, bagging an 88th-minute equaliser to take the game to extra time, while fellow defender Jordan Flores dispatched the winning spotkick.

That loss gave Bohemians a scare, but they managed to prevail in the grand scheme, not to mention that it was the capital club's only defeat across their last nine outings, a stretch that features six wins and two draws - including a 1-1 stalemate against Galway United on Sunday.

Victory in Thursday's showdown will take Reynolds's men within sight of a historical feat, given that they have not progressed beyond the third round of any European competition in the 21st century.

However, they will need to do so in the less-familiar surroundings of Tallaght - the home ground of Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers - due to the fact that Dalymount Park does not meet UEFA's requirements for hosting matches at this stage.

© Imago / FC Midtjylland

Meanwhile, Mike Tullberg's Midtjylland were knocked out of Europa League qualifying last week, and will be seen as the favourites to make it through to the playoff round.

The Wolves were downed 2-0 by Turkish giants Besiktas on July 30, failing to bounce back after their 1-0 defeat in the second round's first leg.

However, while Tullberg's side were thoroughly beaten by the Black Eagles, they will remain confident of success this time around considering they are European regulars, and even managed to reach the Europa League's round of 16 in 2025-26.

Adding to that feeling of hope is the fact that Midtjylland have enjoyed a flawless start to the Danish Superliga campaign, taking all three points in a 2-1 victory against Horsens on Sunday.

Bolstering fans' expectations even further is the visitors' immense record on the road, which features just one competitive loss away from home throughout the entirety of 2026.

Bohemians Conference League form:

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Bohemians form (all competitions):

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FC Midtjylland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Bohemians have a fit squad to choose from, so expect to see Paul Walters start in goal, protected by a back three of Patrick Hickey, Sam Todd and Jordan Flores.

Out wide, wing-backs Darragh Power and Markuss Stods will provide support for the strike partnership of Ross Tierney and Colm Whelan.

As for Midtjylland, they are missing centre-back Ousmane Diao, who is likely to be sidelined until September, as well as left-back Victor Bak, who is closing in on a return but will be unavailable in midweek.

In their absence, Tullberg could opt for a defensive trio of Rasmus Kristensen, Martin Erlic and Mads Bech Sorensen, flanked by Dario Osorio and Valdemar Byskov.

Further forward, striker Junior Brumado is going through rehabilitation for a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season, while Mikel Gogorza is recovering from a hip issue.

With that in mind, Franculino and Cho Gue-sung should be on hand to lead the line once again, platformed by a midfield three featuring Denil Castillo, Pedro Bravo and former Bournemouth star Philip Billing.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Walters; Power, Hickey, Todd, Flores, Strods; Devoy, Diallo, McDonnell; Tierney, Whelan

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Kristensen, Erlic, Sorensen; Osorio, Billing, Bravo, Castillo; Franculino, Cho

We say: Bohemians 1-1 FC Midtjylland

Bohemians have been resilient in recent weeks, and even though they were beaten last time out in the Conference League, they were able to come from behind to prevail.

However, Midtjylland reached this stage after being knocked out of the Europa League process, and given their impressive record on the road, it would not be surprising to see them take a narrow lead into the second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.