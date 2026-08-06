World Cup 2026 star set for 'shock' £35m switch to Premier League giant after European move falls through

Djed Spence faces an uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur following a highly successful summer on the international stage with England.

The 25-year-old defender impressed during the 2026 World Cup, helping his nation secure a third-place finish in North America.

Despite his standout performances, Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly planning major changes to his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

While it was never explicitly stated that Spence is out of favour, several European clubs have been monitoring the full-back closely over the past few weeks.

Inter Milan are believed to have previously engaged in advanced talks for his signature but ultimately walked away after baulking at Tottenham's valuation.

PL giant 'show interest' in Tottenham defender Djed Spence

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images / Icon Sport

Liverpool have now reportedly emerged as a potential destination for the versatile wide defender as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

According to Tom Barclay, Liverpool have a genuine interest in bringing Spence to Anfield before the transfer window closes.

Barclay notes that while other unnamed clubs currently exhibit stronger interest, the Reds are carefully monitoring how the situation develops.

Spurs have reportedly set an asking price of around £35m for the former Genoa loanee, making a departure increasingly likely, given the reasonable fee in an inflated market.

Djed Spence faces an uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur following a highly successful summer on the international stage with England.

The 25-year-old defender impressed during the 2026 World Cup, helping his nation secure a third-place finish in North America.

Despite his standout performances, Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly planning major changes to his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

While it was never explicitly stated that Spence is out of favour, several European clubs have been monitoring the full-back closely over the past few weeks.

Inter Milan are believed to have previously engaged in advanced talks for his signature but ultimately walked away after baulking at Tottenham's valuation.

PL giant 'show interest' in Tottenham defender Djed Spence

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images / Icon Sport

Liverpool have now reportedly emerged as a potential destination for the versatile wide defender as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

According to Tom Barclay, Liverpool have a genuine interest in bringing Spence to Anfield before the transfer window closes.

Barclay notes that while other unnamed clubs currently exhibit stronger interest, the Reds are carefully monitoring how the situation develops.

Spurs have reportedly set an asking price of around £35m for the former Genoa loanee, making a departure increasingly likely, given the reasonable fee in an inflated market.

Would Spence be a smart addition for Liverpool?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

A fee of £35m represents a reasonable investment for a homegrown player entering the prime years of his career.

Spence, 25, possesses the necessary pace and tactical flexibility to operate effectively on either flank, which would provide valuable cover in Liverpool's defensive system.

Furthermore, his recent World Cup displays demonstrated his ability to handle immense pressure on the biggest stage.

Whether the Reds choose to formalise their interest with an official bid remains to be seen, but Spence undoubtedly possesses the attributes to succeed at a top-tier club.

Would Spence be a smart addition for Liverpool?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

A fee of £35m represents a reasonable investment for a homegrown player entering the prime years of his career.

Spence, 25, possesses the necessary pace and tactical flexibility to operate effectively on either flank, which would provide valuable cover in Liverpool's defensive system.

Furthermore, his recent World Cup displays demonstrated his ability to handle immense pressure on the biggest stage.

Whether the Reds choose to formalise their interest with an official bid remains to be seen, but Spence undoubtedly possesses the attributes to succeed at a top-tier club.