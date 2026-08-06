Preview: Fleetwood Town vs Chesterfield - prediction, team news, lineups

Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield will lock horns in the first round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup on Saturday.

Both teams will play in League Two during the coming campaign, with Fleetwood finishing 15th in the fourth tier last season, while Chesterfield were sixth and lost in the playoff semi-finals; the pair will meet in their opening league fixture on August 15.

Match preview

Fleetwood have been busy this summer in terms of pre-season friendlies, taking to the field on six occasions, and they actually won their opening four games against Bamber Bridge, Chester, Southport and Huddersfield Town.

The Fishermen then drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers at the end of July before ending their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool Town.

Fleetwood will actually lock horns with Chesterfield in their first match of their 2026-27 League Two campaign on August 15, which adds more intrigue to this fixture.

Matt Lawlor's side have managed to boost their squad with the arrivals of Josh Thomas, Andy Cannon, Danny Andrew, James Pradic and Jake Batty during this summer's transfer window.

Fleetwood's main focus for the season will be on pushing higher up the League Two table, but a run in the EFL Cup would certainly boost their confidence.

© Imago

Chesterfield, meanwhile, have only played three pre-season friendlies this summer, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a goalless draw against Sheffield United on July 11.

Paul Cook's side then suffered a 3-2 loss to FC Halifax before drawing 1-1 with Scunthorpe United in their last friendly at the end of July.

Chesterfield finished sixth in League Two last season but lost in the semi-finals of the playoffs to Notts County, which has kept them in the fourth tier.

The visitors have never won the EFL Cup but did lift the EFL Trophy in 2012, and they will be bidding to record a confidence-boosting win over Fleetwood ahead of the league game between the two sides.

Fleetwood Town pre-season form: