Yan Diomande to Real Madrid: Blockbuster 'deal done' as astronomical fee and two striking clauses revealed

Real Madrid have officially reached a comprehensive agreement with RB Leipzig to sign highly rated winger Yan Diomande this summer, Florian Plettenberg reports.

The Spanish giants have been locked in extensive negotiations with their German counterparts but have finally secured their primary offensive target.

Real had always maintained a strict singular focus on concluding the deal with the talented 19-year-old, with Los Blancos stealing a march on Paris Saint-Germain and formerly Liverpool to land the highly coveted attacker.

Having joined the RB Leipzig pre-season camp, Diomande has now been granted explicit permission to travel for his medical ahead of completing his mega deal.

Real finalise 'staggering transfer fee' for Diomande

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero & Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES/DeFodi Images

The overall financial package required to pry the Ivory Coast international away from the Bundesliga is absolutely staggering.

Real will pay a guaranteed initial fee of €125m (£107m) to immediately secure the teenager's services.

However, the inclusion of realistic performance-related add-ons is expected to quickly push the overall valuation closer to the €135m (£115.5) mark.

Furthermore, the complete transfer package could ultimately reach a monumental €140m (£120m) if specific difficult-to-achieve bonuses are successfully triggered.

Diomande commits long-term future to Spanish giants

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Despite the prolonged nature of the complex negotiations, the proposed transfer was reportedly never in any serious doubt.

The dynamic forward will officially sign a lucrative long-term contract that ties him to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2031.

The 19-year-old was recently spotted saying emotional goodbyes to his former teammates at their pre-season training base in Austria before departing for Spain.

Securing his signature represents a massive statement of intent from the La Liga heavyweights as they look to supplant Barcelona and reclaim the Spanish top-flight crown after missing out two seasons ago and last term.