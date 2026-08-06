Preview: Gillingham vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Luton Town will begin their 2026-27 campaign when they travel to Gillingham in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

The hosts remain in League Two, while the visitors are set for their second consecutive campaign in League One after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last season.

Match preview

Gillingham finished 17th last season, having endured a disappointing end to the campaign, winning just two of their final 12 league games.

The Gills have backed manager Gareth Ainsworth in the transfer market this summer, making 11 new signings including James Brophy, Will Goodwin, Liam Gordon, Kadeem Harris, Nick Freeman and Conor McManus.

However, defender Sam Gale has been sold to Barnsley and veteran striker Sam Vokes has retired.

Gillingham had a mixed pre-season, picking up three wins and suffering three defeats, and will be keen to emerge victorious in their first competitive fixture.

However, it is worth noting that they have not beaten Luton in their last four meetings across all competitions, most recently suffering a 3-2 defeat in the EFL Cup in 2023.

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Luton, meanwhile, finished seventh in League One last season and were just one point off qualifying for the playoffs.

Jack Wilshere's side will be keen to mount another promotion bid this season and they have strengthened their squad with the permanent signings of George Johnston, Kasey Palmer and Callum Marshall.

Harrison Ashby has also joined on loan from Newcastle United, while the likes of Christ Makosso, Millenic Alli, Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown have all departed.

Luton have impressed in pre-season, with four victories, one draw and one defeat in their six games.

Gillingham pre-season form:

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Luton Town pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

New signings Brophy and Harris are set to start in attack along with veteran winger Garath McCleary.

Nelson Khumbeni, Ethan Coleman and Zane Albarus could get the nod in midfield.

Luton are expected to give Nahki Wells the nod up front, with support out wide from Gideon Kodua and Shayden Morris.

Sverre Sandal, Liam Walsh and George Saville are likely to start in midfield.

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

Wright; Freeman, Tabres, Smith, Beckles; Khumbeni, Coleman, Albarus; McCleary, Brophy, Harris

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Andersen, Naismith, Johnson; Sandal, Walsh, Saville; Kodua, Wells, Morris

We say: Gillingham 0-2 Luton Town

Luton have an excellent recent record against Gillingham and have been in strong pre-season form, which is why we are backing them to pick up the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.