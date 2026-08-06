Preview: Derby County vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

Derby County and Lincoln City square off in one of the ties of the EFL Cup first round on Saturday afternoon.

While the Rams will be targeting the Championship playoffs in 2026-27, Lincoln travel to Pride Park looking to become further acclimatised to facing second-tier opposition for the first time in more than 60 years.

Match preview

Having narrowly missed out on the top six last season, John Eustace and his Derby squad will be motivated to make further progress this season.

Much of the squad is the same from 2025-26, a consequence of former loanee Bobby Clark signing on a permanent basis for £6m and Ipswich Town playmaker Sammie Szmodics returning on loan.

There is also excitement surrounding the arrival of German winger Filip Bilbjia, who has recently been starring for Paderborn.

Eustace may have concerns with how Derby have fared during pre-season, though, with just one win being posted in their last six games.

They ended the schedule with defeat to Burton Albion and draws versus Port Vale and Rotherham United on the same day.

As for Lincoln, they have chosen to promote Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw to the role of joint-head coach after Michael Skubala's move to Bristol City.

There was natural disappointment and surprise that Skubala did not want to continue at the club after last season's history-making League One title success.

Nevertheless, the Lincoln board have opted for continuity, as well as strengthening the squad with four additions so far.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Joe Gauci, Cluj defender Andrei Coubis and Derby left-back Callum Elder have arrived at the ProAmpac Stadium.

Three wins and three defeats have been recorded during pre-season, the victories coming against Boston United, Mansfield Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Derby County form (friendlies):

L L W L D D

Lincoln City form (friendlies):

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Although Rhian Brewster scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Port Vale on the same day, the Derby XI named could be similar to the one from the draw with Rotherham.

Szmodics got a valuable 45 minutes under his belt after his return to Pride Park, while the likes of Craig Forsyth and Dion Sanderson are options in defence after substitute outings versus the Millers.

Meanwhile, Elder is in line for a Lincoln debut against his former club, but Ben House and Freddie Draper are options to come into the team having started on the bench against Barnsley.

Gauci and Coubis featured in a weakened XI at Doncaster, yet the win and clean sheet means that they could start here.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom, Clarke, Langas, Clark, Szmodics, Taylor, Johnston, Travis, Fraulo, Eames, Brown

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Gauci, Darikwa, Reach, Towler, Hackett, McGrandles, Street, Elder, Hamer, Varfolomeev, Coubis

We say: Derby County 2-0 Lincoln City

With a new management team in charge, Lincoln are heading somewhat into the unknown. In sharp contrast, Derby are settle with Eustace at the helm, leading us to predict a one-sided victory for the Rams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.