Preview: Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Meeting for the first time in over two years, Rotherham United and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday evening.

The Millers are preparing for their first League Two campaign in over a decade, whilst the Baggies are looking to improve on one of the worst-ever league placements in the club's proud history.

Match preview

For the first time since the promotion-winning 2012-13 campaign, Rotherham United are back in the fourth tier of English football after a 23rd-placed finish in League One last time out, ending up 11 points adrift of safety.

The Millers won just one of their final 13 third-tier matches of a wretched 2025-26 term, with their most recent victory at the AESSEAL New York Stadium coming against Plymouth Argyle on February 28.

Looking to mastermind an immediate bounce back from the fourth tier, Alex Bruce is now in the managerial hotseat in Yorkshire, where the 41-year-old needs to instill a winning mentality after three years of decline.

A star man during a damaging period for Rotherham, last season's top goalscorer Sam Nombe has departed for MK Dons, leaving a major hole at the top end of the pitch which simply had to be filled.

As a result, the Millers reacted decisively this summer to bring EFL veteran Paul Mullin to the club from Wrexham, with the 31-year-old looking to put last term's disappointing loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Bradford City behind him.

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Whilst the permanent head coach position of former player James Morrison provides a sense of familiarity at The Hawthorns this season, West Bromwich Albion are undoubtedly at the beginning of a new era.

After four consecutive top-half finishes in the second tier between 2022 and 2025, the Baggies lost the right to be called a top Championship contender last season, when they finished in 21st spot, just four points above the relegation zone.

Jed Wallace, Josh Maja and Karlan Grant are just some of the notable names who have departed the Black Country club this summer, with Morrison's men reducing the average age of their squad.

The most impressive of the new recruits during the summer so far, Jimmy-Jay Morgan has netted five goals in five pre-season matches and looks set to rival Isaac Price for a spot in the first-choice XI.

The Baggies won four of their six friendly clashes ahead of this weekend's EFL Cup trip to Rotherham, beating Sheffield Wednesday (3-0), Bromley (4-1), Shrewsbury Town (4-1) and Peterborough United (2-0), whilst also drawing with Coventry City.

Rotherham United friendly form:

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West Bromwich Albion friendly form:

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Team News

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Only playing 45 minutes in pre-season so far, Rotherham's new signing Mullin is unlikely to start in Yorkshire on Saturday evening, however, the striker could earn some action off the bench.

Providing further experience and EFL knowhow at the top end of the pitch, Tom Bradshaw could join Mullin in a two-man forward line once the pair have regained full match fitness this month.

Back from a broken leg suffered in the spring, Mikey Johnston provides West Brom with a much-needed wide option, meaning that Harvey Whitwell could drop out of the XI this weekend.

Aune Heggebo has scored consistently during pre-season and should be partnered by Morgan in a two-man strike force, with Alex Mowatt and potentially Ousmane Diakite starting in midfield.

Chris Mepham is looking like the third-choice option at centre-back behind Nat Phillips and George Campbell, with the American really stepping up when required in last season's relegation battle.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Cover, Adegboyega, Agbaire; Jellis, Kelly, Spence, Yearwood; Bradshaw, Kayode

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Galves, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Mowatt, Diakite, Price, Johnston; Morgan, Heggebo

We say: Rotherham United 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Rotherham are a little undercooked ahead of this season-opener as they await the money from the sale of Nombe to MK Dons.

West Brom have impressed against League One and League Two teams in pre-season and should pick up a win this weekend.

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