World Cup 2026: Tunisia boss Sabri Lamouchi on the verge of being sacked after Sweden disaster

By Axel Clody | 15 Jun 2026 12:59

Barely under way, the 2026 World Cup is already turning into a nightmare for Tunisia. Hammered 5-1 by Sweden in their opening match, the Eagles of Carthage are going through a sporting crisis that could have immediate consequences on the future of head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

According to Mosaique FM, the Tunisian Football Federation is reportedly considering a change of manager even though two group-stage games remain to be played.

The Lamouchi gamble taking the shape of a resounding failure

© Iconsport / Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRÅN / kod PA

Fate is sometimes cruel. Already weakened by a heavy 5-0 defeat to Belgium in a warm-up friendly, the confidence within the squad has been shattered.

The Eagles of Carthage were torn to shreds by the Swedes in a match defined by countless individual errors. Symbolic of that dark night was midfielder Yasin Ayari, who scored a brace for Sweden and is of Tunisian descent.

In total, Tunisia have conceded 10 goals in their last two matches. An alarming record that raises serious doubts about the project being led by the former Ivory Coast manager.

According to information from Mosaique FM, members of the federation board have reportedly called for an emergency meeting to rule on the situation of the French-Tunisian boss.

No decision has been taken yet at this stage, but the option of a sacking mid-World Cup is reportedly now being considered internally. Journalist Romain Molina said: 'It is the end for Sabri Lamouchi at the helm of the Tunisia national team.'

A very rare situation that reflects the scale of the crisis being faced by the Tunisia national side.

Wahbi Khazri to take over on an interim basis?

© Imago / Branislav Racko

If the Federation decides to part ways with Lamouchi, the name of Wahbi Khazri is being mentioned.

The former Eagles of Carthage captain, now part of the technical staff, could take over on an interim basis until the end of the World Cup. Having recently begun his transition into coaching, the former Saint-Etienne player would see his managerial dream take a completely unexpected turn.

However, appointing the former playmaker in such a major competition with no prior experience on the bench would be a huge risk.

Another option could lead to Mondher Kebaier, the former Tunisia head coach, who knows the national team environment inside out.