Preview: Curacao vs Ivory Coast - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 22:48

Curacao and Ivory Coast butt heads for their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Both nations are bidding to create history, with the Elephants on the cusp of last-32 qualification while the Blue Wave strive to pull off a huge World Cup upset.

Match preview

It has been well-documented that Curacao are the smallest nation by population ever to compete at a World Cup, and after suffering a heavy 7-1 hammering at the hands of Germany on matchday one, they produced a dogged display to claim their first-ever tournament point in a goalless stalemate with Ecuador last weekend.

It was a night to remember for everyone associated with the Caribbean nation, particularly goalkeeper Eloy Room. His inspired performance included 15 saves across 90 minutes, the joint-most in a single World Cup match since records began in 1966, matching the benchmark set by USA’s Tim Howard against Belgium in 2014.

Regarded as rank outsiders in our World Cup 2026 betting guide, Curacao are still harbouring aspirations of becoming the lowest-ranked nation in history (81st) to progress to the knockout rounds. However, they realistically need to beat Ivory Coast and pray that Ecuador do not pull off an upset against Germany if they are to stand a chance of reaching the last 32.

Victories have been hard to come by for Dick Advocaat’s side in recent internationals, as they have prevailed in just one of their last seven matches over the last eight months (D2 L4) – a 4-0 friendly win over 189th-ranked nation Aruba earlier this month.

Curacao have never faced an African nation before and the Blue Wave will need to write another historic chapter if they are to overcome a physical Ivory Coast side and keep their fairytale alive.

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Ivory Coast are looking to create their own history as they bid to advance to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time, having previously suffered three consecutive group-stage eliminations before failing to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

The Elephants celebrated a last-gasp victory against Ecuador on matchday one and looked on course to claim three more points against Germany last weekend, entering the final 25 minutes boasting a 1-0 lead courtesy of a first-half strike from captain Franck Kessie.

However, Deniz Undav came off the substitutes’ bench to score twice for Die Mannschaft, including a dramatic 94th-minute winner, to seal a 2-1 comeback victory and inflict a painful defeat on the African nation, ending their four-match winning run across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Emerse Fae’s side remain in a strong position to secure a top-two finish in Group E. They currently sit two points ahead of both Ecuador and Curacao and know that a draw would be enough to progress as runners-up in the group, even if Ecuador stun Germany because of their superior head-to-head record.

Ranked 31st in the world by FIFA, Ivory Coast are now gearing up for their first ever World Cup encounter against a CONCACAF nation, and the Elephants must guard against complacency to ensure they avoid an upset against a team sitting 50 places below them in the global standings.

Curacao World Cup form:

Curacao form (all competitions):

Ivory Coast World Cup form:

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

D

L The view from Ivory Coast Romain Lantheaume, Afrik-Foot “After securing a valuable win over Ecuador, Ivory Coast showed some very encouraging signs against Germany, particularly an impressive physical presence despite the defeat. Against the weakest team in the group, the Elephants must finish the job by winning this match to secure qualification. “However, they will need to be more clinical than they were against Germany, especially since Curacao demonstrated against Ecuador that they are capable of absorbing pressure without conceding.”

Team News

© Iconsport / GSI

Curacao are hopeful that Jurgen Locadia will be available to lead the line after he came off in the closing stages of the draw with Ecuador after sustaining a knock. Gervane Kastaneer is ready to call upon if needed.

Brothers Juninho Bacuna and Leandro Bacuna are both expected to continue in midfield, the latter is set to earn a joint-record 75th international cap for the Blue Wave along with goalkeeper Room.

PSV Eindhoven centre-back Armando Obispo is likely to be joined in the back three by Jurrien Gaari and Sherel Floranus, while Livano Comenencia should start again in centre-midfield ahead of Godfried Roemeratoe and Kevin Felida.

As for Ivory Coast, Wilfried Singo is likely to miss Thursday’s game after suffering an apparent hamstring injury in the loss to Germany. However, reassuring results following medical examinations this week suggest that his issue is not serious.

Meanwhile, Roma centre-back Evan N’Dicka has resumed team training after missing the first two group matches with a thigh injury. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to start, though, so Emmanuel Agbadou and Odilon Kossounou could retain their partnership in the centre of a back four.

Guela Doue is the most likely candidate to replace Singo at right-back, while the rest of Fae’s lineup could remain intact, with Liverpool-linked winger Yan Diomande and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo providing support in attack for Inter Milan striker Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Inao Oulai; Diallo, Bonny, Diomande

We say: Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast

Curacao’s Room was the undisputed hero against Ecuador, but replicating those extraordinary exploits between the sticks will prove incredibly difficult against an electric and dangerous Ivory Coast frontline that rarely fails to fire on the biggest stage.

Given that the Elephants have scored in 91% of their World Cup fixtures - the highest percentage of any nation to play at least three matches in the tournament - Fae's side should have more than enough attacking potency to breach their Caribbean counterparts and punch their ticket to the knockout rounds.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.