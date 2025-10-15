Reports suggest that Real Madrid are seeking to sign a 'German jewel', although they could face competition from two Premier League giants.





Real Madrid are reportedly targeting a German-based defender to strengthen their left-back options in the future.

The young player is described as a “German jewel” due to his potential, but the Spanish giants are said to face competition from two Premier League clubs for his signature.

The player in question is Nathaniel Brown, whose potential has been praised since his move to Eintracht Frankfurt from Nurnberg in January 2024.

Although the 22-year-old spent the rest of the 2023-24 season at his former club, he has since made 40 appearances for Frankfurt in the previous campaign and at the start of this term.

Brown, who recently made his debut for the Germany national team in October's 4-0 victory over Luxembourg, is also reportedly attracting interest from Premier League sides.

Nathaniel Brown: Real Madrid face competition from two Premier League heavyweights

According to Fichajes, Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in the Frankfurt defender, suggesting there could be a three-way transfer battle.

Brown could reportedly cost up to €60m (£52.1m), with the Bundesliga club holding all the leverage due to the player's contract situation.

Since the 22-year-old defender is under contract until 2030, Frankfurt are not under pressure to sell and hold all the negotiating power, especially if Man City and Arsenal intensify their efforts to sign the versatile defender.

Brown's ability to play in multiple roles reportedly appeals to these clubs, who value his speed, attacking ability and tactical intelligence.

The report also notes that Brown's skills at left-back, wing-back and as a left-sided centre-back in a back three increase his attractiveness, although a possible move to Los Blancos faces several obstacles.

Nathaniel Brown: Do Real Madrid need reported target?

While Brown’s attractiveness has been established, Real Madrid have Fran Garcia and summer signing Alvaro Carreras as left-back options, along with injury-prone David Alaba and Ferland Mendy in that position.

Reports in Spain suggest that the European giants may not make any move unless they allow one of their options to leave to make room for the German international.

Furthermore, midfield could be a bigger priority for Xabi Alonso's team, with previous reports indicating that Los Blancos are eager to strengthen that area.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Nico Paz have been identified as potential midfield targets, with Real reportedly having moved on from signing Alexis Mac Allister.

As a result, investing heavily in Brown may be unlikely if the Madrid giants decide to reinforce the midfield.