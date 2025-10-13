Real Madrid reportedly shift interest to two Premier League stars after losing interest in Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.





Real Madrid are reportedly no longer interested in a Liverpool midfield star after previous transfer links.

While many Reds supporters feared that Los Blancos could pursue another star player following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s summer move to Madrid, those fears may not come true.

The player in question is Alexis Mac Allister, who Real previously considered for a future transfer; however, reports in Spain now suggest that the La Liga giants have moved on from the Argentina international.

According to Fichajes, Real’s decision is due to Mac Allister’s apparent decline in on-field performance, alongside concerns about his fitness.

The 2022 World Cup champion missed the final few games of Liverpool's Premier League-winning season with a muscle injury, and these issues have persisted at the start of the 2025-26 season.

Real Madrid move on from Mac Allister, reportedly keen on two Premier League stars

While Mac Allister has since featured in five consecutive league fixtures, adding to his cameo on the opening weekend, Real Madrid are said to be considering other targets.

The 36-time La Liga champions have reportedly earmarked Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as possible midfield solutions.

Fernandez has benefitted from Enzo Maresca altering his role into a box-crashing midfield player, highlighted by improved goalscoring numbers, bringing him to 12 strikes in all competitions since the start of last season.

The former Benfica midfielder initially struggled for consistency at Stamford Bridge after his £106.8m transfer in January 2023, amid managerial upheaval and squad churn in West London, but has since become a dependable performer in a midfield featuring Moises Caicedo.

As for Wharton, the Palace star's reliability in and out of possession makes him an attractive player, though it remains to be seen if the European giants make the move to beef up Xabi Alonso's midfield.

Another option being considered is Como’s Nico Paz, a player previously owned by Los Blancos, for whom the Spanish giants have a buy-back clause.

Fernandez, Wharton or Paz: Who might Real Madrid sign?

The Spanish giants are said to be adopting a cautious approach and will not rush into signing a midfielder.

However, Fernandez’s long-term contract — his current deal expires in 2031 — gives Chelsea all the leverage over their vice-captain, although his £180,000 wages should not be an issue for Los Blancos to match or better.

Wharton, whose contract at Palace runs until 2029, would be an interesting, unconventional option for the capital club, and the Spanish side should be able to significantly improve his £35,000 deal.

Nevertheless, the easiest of the three to acquire remains Paz, who reportedly could return to the Santiago Bernabeu for €9m (£7.8m) in 2026 and €10m (£8.7m) in 2027.