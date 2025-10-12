Two out, one in: Amorim plots Man Utd midfield reshuffle

Ruben Amorim aims to reshape his Manchester United midfield, with two players linked with moves away and a Premier League star targeted to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly planning a midfield restructuring as Ruben Amorim continues to reshape his Red Devils squad.

The Portuguese manager oversaw the team's forward reorganisation during the summer window, with Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo moving to Old Trafford.

As new players arrived, others departed: Alejandro Garnacho and Antony joined Chelsea and Real Betis, respectively, and Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund moved to Barcelona and Napoli on season-long loans.

Despite calls to address the team's midfield, the Red Devils signed nobody in that area of the pitch, leading to some criticism; however, the 13-time Premier League champions are now reportedly plotting a transfer for a Premier League-proven midfielder.

Manchester United’s reported strategy to rebuild midfield revealed

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils intend to acquire Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, who could be available for £60m.

The Eagles have let Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze depart for Bayern Munich and Arsenal, respectively, in consecutive summer transfer windows, and were set to let Marc Guehi leave for Liverpool before the move broke down.

The report states that Palace's willingness to do business for the right price has encouraged United chiefs that a transfer for Wharton is doable, and the Red Devils could make a move for the 21-year-old in summer 2026.

To facilitate the switch, the Red Devils reportedly intend to let Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro leave the club, as Amorim prefers other midfielders to Mainoo, while Casemiro's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Although the experienced Brazilian is expected to depart next summer, Mainoo's future could be decided as early as January, given recent transfer links with a Serie A heavyweight.

If these departures materialise, United could then pursue Wharton before the start of the 2026-27 season.

What could Wharton potentially add to Man United’s midfield?

Wharton's intelligence with the ball is his standout trait, and the Palace man often appears to make the right decision.

Unfazed, the young midfielder's ability to resist pressure is vital to the Eagles' build-up, and the England international consistently delivers accurate final balls at a high standard.

According to Fbref, Wharton ranks in the 88th percentile for in-play passes leading to a shot and the 86th percentile for take-ons preceding an effort at goal.

Furthermore, the midfielder's adeptness at beating his man is highlighted by his success rate in dribbling, placing him in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

Without the ball, the Palace player is in the 88th percentile for ball recoveries over the past 12 months compared to midfielders in Europe's big-five leagues, demonstrating his talent for helping his team regain possession.