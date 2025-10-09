Sports Mole analyses the futures of three Manchester United players ahead of the January transfer window.

Manchester United could allegedly move for a new midfielder during the January transfer window, with the Red Devils believed to be keeping a close eye on the market.

There is also uncertainty surrounding some first-team players at Old Trafford, and it would not be a shock to see transfer movement when the winter market opens for business.

Here, Sports Mole discusses the futures of three players who could be on their way out of Man United in January.

Mainoo asked to leave Man United on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, with the 20-year-old concerned about his lack of football under Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder is not currently a part of Amorim's first XI at Old Trafford, and with Man United having a reduced fixture list, it is difficult to see where a run of starts is coming from, unless there are some key injuries in that area.

Mainoo has featured in each of Man United's last five Premier League matches, but he is yet to start, with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Red Devils academy product is one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad, and contract talks have stalled, with his existing deal due to expire in June 2027.

Napoli are believed to lead the race in the midfielder, with a loan exit possible, although much will depend on what happens between now and January, while Man United would also need to identify a suitable replacement.

Bayindir has been Man United's number one for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign to date, but he lost his spot between the sticks against Sunderland, with Senne Lammens coming in for his first appearance.

The Turkey international was expected to leave Old Trafford over the summer, but Andre Onana's departure - on loan to Trabzonspor - meant that Bayindir had to remain with the Red Devils.

Man United are believed to be keen to bring in an experienced goalkeeper for Lammens to learn from, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez still thought to be a target for the 20-time English champions.

A mid-season move for a new stopper is seen as possible, and if that does occur, Bayindir could move on, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Zirkzee is an excellent footballer, technically sound and excellent in possession, but there is no getting away from the fact that it has not worked for the Netherlands international at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has only managed seven goals and three assists in 53 matches for Man United, while he has only played 82 minutes of football across four games in all competitions this term.

There is not a shortage of interest in Zirkzee, with his stock high in Serie A due to his form for Bologna.

Juventus and AC Milan are among the Italian teams to be linked with the forward, while Everton and West Ham United are also believed to be interested in his services.

Zirkzee has a contract at Man United until June 2029, but he could potentially leave on loan in January before departing the Red Devils on a permanent basis during next summer's transfer window.