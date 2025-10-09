Manchester United could reportedly make a move for a central midfielder during the January transfer window.

Manchester United could reportedly make a move for a midfielder during the January transfer window, should the right opportunity present itself.

The Red Devils were linked with a number of central midfielders during the summer market, namely Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, but they ultimately decided against boosting that department despite their obvious issues.

A new midfielder is expected to be a priority for Man United in 2026, with Casemiro out of contract at the end of the season, while there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is also expected to give serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford next summer, so the 20-time English champions could potentially make two or three signings in that area.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is possible that Man United could sign a new midfielder in January, but "it depends on opportunities".

Man United 'could sign' central midfielder in January

"There’s a possibility of Man United going for a midfielder in January, but it depends on opportunities. Unless there is a big name it is likely to be a window of a loan deal or last minute chance on the market," Romano told GiveMeSport.

There have been suggestions that Fernandes could leave Man United as early as January due to his struggles at Old Trafford this term, but Romano has said that there is nothing imminent regarding the Portugal international.

"Nothing at all at the moment. Full focus on United, new deal was signed one year ago, so nothing concrete at this stage. Saudis remain interested as they've been for the last three years but nothing else now," said Romano.

Fernandes has already missed two penalties for Man United in the Premier League this season, while he has found it difficult to impress in a deeper midfield area.

Will Man United move for Baleba in 2026?

Man United ultimately cooled their interest in Baleba over the summer after learning that Brighton wanted in excess of £100m for the 21-year-old, but the midfielder's performances this season have dipped.

Baleba has not been close to his best in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, which has certainly weakened Brighton's position when it comes to the midfielder.

The Cameroonian has not completed a single 90 minutes in the Premier League this term, and he was replaced at the interval of Brighton's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out - the third time that has happened in the Premier League this season.

Man United are still believed to be keen on Baleba, though, and the Red Devils could potentially test the waters with an offer during the January transfer window.