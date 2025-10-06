Manchester United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the January transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the January transfer window despite stepping away from a move in the latter stages of the summer market.

The Red Devils held discussions over a deal for Martinez before the summer transfer window closed, but the club ultimately decided to bring in Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Lammens made his debut for the 20-time English champions in Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland, and he kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 success for Ruben Amorim's side.

The 23-year-old has been widely praised for his performance against Sunderland, making three saves, while his confidence at coming for crosses was notable in the Premier League affair.

Lammens replaced Altay Bayindir between the sticks, and it is believed that the latter could be on his way out of the club next year, potentially as early as January, despite starting the season as the club's number one.

Man United 'lining up' January move for Villa goalkeeper Martinez

Andre Onana, meanwhile, is on loan at Trabzonspor for the season, and it is highly unlikely that the Cameroon international will play for the club again.

As a result, another goalkeeper is set to move to Old Trafford in 2026, and according to Fichajes, the Red Devils are ready to reignite their interest in Martinez during the January market.

Lammens's inexperience of top-level action is believed to be a concern for Man United, with the club looking to bring in an experienced goalkeeper who the Belgian could learn from.

Martinez has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent seasons, while his personality could make him the perfect fit for the 20-time English champions.

The 33-year-old has only kept one clean sheet in five appearances at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, and it has been a tough opening few weeks to the season for Unai Emery's side, although they have not managed to post four straight victories in all competitions.

Will Lammens start against Liverpool at Anfield?

After his impressive debut against Sunderland, it would be a shock if Lammens was not between the Man United sticks for the Premier League clash with Liverpool after the October international break.

Unless he has a horror run of form, Lammens should keep hold of the gloves until at least January, when he might be joined at Old Trafford by Martinez, although Villa would again battle to keep hold of him.