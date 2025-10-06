West Ham United and Everton are reportedly both interested in signing Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee at the start of 2026.

West Ham United and Everton are reportedly both interested in signing Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has only played 82 minutes of football across four appearances this season, with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim allegedly does not believe that Zirkzee is mobile enough to operate as a centre-forward in his side, with Benjamin Sesko the number one choice through the middle.

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are among the players ahead of Zirkzee when it comes to the two number 10 spots in the side.

Zirkzee was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the summer after struggling during his first season at Old Trafford, but he remained with the 20-time English champions.

Everton, West Ham 'eyeing' Zirkzee move

The attacker scored 14 times in 58 appearances for Bologna, in addition to registering nine assists, ahead of his move to Man United, and it is understood that his stock remains high in Serie A.

Como are being credited with an interest, while AC Milan and Juventus are also believed to be keen on a player who has managed only seven goals and three assists in 53 appearances for Man United.

However, according to TEAMtalk, there is also interest from the Premier League, with Everton and West Ham thought to be potential suitors for the Dutchman.

Zirkzee is said to be open to either a loan or a permanent move during the winter window, and a switch to another Premier League club does appeal to the former Bayern Munich youngster.

Should Man United keep hold of Zirkzee?

Zirkzee has only played five minutes of Premier League football across Man United's last three matches, which is telling - Amorim has not turned to him during his hour of need.

There is absolutely no question that Zirkzee is a wonderful footballer, but he lacks the mobility to be a forward player in the Premier League, and a move back to Serie A does make a lot of sense.

Man United would be reluctant to let him join a Premier League rival, as he could come back to haunt the Red Devils, but if the money is right, then it is not impossible to see him at another English club.