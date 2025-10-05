A Manchester United outcast is reportedly subject of serious interest in the January window from two elite European sides, with Ruben Amorim keen to shape his squad.

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is a target for Juventus and AC Milan, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils won 2-0 against Sunderland at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the club entering the international break in 10th place with 10 points after seven Premier League games.

Striker Benjamin Sesko scored his side's second goal, and boss Ruben Amorim will hope that the forward can help ease the pressure on his job in the coming weeks.

Sesko's arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with a reduced role for Zirkzee, who is yet to start a game in the top flight for the team this season.

TuttoJuve claim that the outcast Dutchman is a target for Serie A sides Juventus and AC Milan, who would both be keen on signing him in the winter.

Is Ruben Amorim making the most of his squad by benching Joshua Zirkzee?

It is perhaps telling that Amorim has opted to use the likes of Mason Mount up front this season when Sesko has been benched, with Zirkzee routinely left out.

The striker has played just 77 minutes in the Premier League, and it is clear that the United boss is reluctant to move away from a core group of players in the forward line.

The 24-year-old ended the 2024-25 season with seven goals and two assists in 49 appearances, though he only started 22 times, and it would be unfair to judge his poor return in front of goal too harshly considering most players struggled in the final third last term.

However, with the Red Devils not in Europe and already eliminated from the EFL Cup, it is difficult to justify starting Zirkzee ahead of the likes of Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha when the club will play so few games this campaign.

Why do Manchester United outcasts excel away from Old Trafford?

Marcus Rashford has perhaps been the most high-profile departure from the club in recent seasons, with the attacker finding success at both Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The Englishman scored for Barca on Sunday against Sevilla, and he has now registered the most direct goal involvements (three goals, four assists) of any player at the Spanish side.

Rasmus Hojlund joined Napoli this past summer, and he has already scored three goals in just five matches, whereas he only netted 10 times in 52 games for United in 2024-25.

Other like Antony and Scott McTominay have also found form away from Old Trafford, so perhaps their struggles in England highlight a wider issue at the club of coaches failing to maximise the talent at their disposal.