Kobbie Mainoo transfer news: Chelsea, Tottenham 'leading' Real Madrid in race for Man United race

Chelsea, Spurs 'leading' Real Madrid in Mainoo transfer race
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The Man United academy product expressed a desire to leave on loan before the transfer window slammed shut at the start of the month.

Mainoo's stance was driven by his struggles to gain a regular starting spot in Ruben Amorim's side in the opening stages of the season. 

The 20-year-old has made just three competitive appearances this term, with his only starting opportunity coming in last month's penalty shoot-out defeat to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

Mainoo is currently battling with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte for one of the two central midfield spots in Amorim's lineup.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Kobbie Mainoo on July 26, 2025

Chelsea, Spurs ahead of Real Madrid in Mainoo race

Man United may have blocked Mainoo's exit in the summer, but the youngster continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are believed to be among Mainoo's potential suitors, although they face competition from at least two Premier League clubs. 

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Tottenham are leading Los Blancos in the race to prise Mainoo away from Old Trafford in 2026. 

The report claims that a move to Chelsea or Spurs is seen as a 'more realistic' option than a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. 

The two London rivals are said to be among a number of clubs that are keeping tabs on the player's situation at Man United. 

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo in action against Grimsby Town on August 27, 2025

Will Mainoo cost €90m?

Mainoo's current priority is to become a regular fixture in the Man United side, although he will be wary that it will be difficult to secure a spot in England's World Cup squad if he is not enjoying regular game time.

Recent speculation has suggested that Man United could demand as much as €90m (£78.5m) to part ways with Mainoo in 2026.

However, the TEAMtalk report states that the reported asking price is not realistic, especially taking into account his lack of playing time and his current contract situation.

Mainoo has entered the final two years of his Man United contract, although the club do have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. 

Ben Sully

