Real Madrid are reportedly in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The La Liga giants need to pay £78m to sign the midfielder.

The 20-year-old has fallen behind the pecking order at Old Trafford, and he wanted to leave the Red Devils on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window. 

The midfielder wants regular football in a World Cup season, and although he still thinks that his long-term future is at Man United, he could be in demand in the next window with several clubs vying for his signature. 

Mainoo has not started a single Premier League game this season, and he was only used as a substitute against Burnley and Manchester City.

According to a report from Fichajes, Madrid have set their sights on finding successors to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and have earmarked Mainoo as a potential option. 

Newcastle United are known to be a big admirer of Mainoo and could consider making a move for the England midfielder. 

The report claims that Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Napoli are also interested in signing Mainoo, and now Madrid have joined the race. 

The La Liga giants, however, will have to pay a massive €90m (£78.5m) to sign the United midfielder, and not many clubs in the world would be willing to meet the asking price. 

Mainoo almost certain to leave United?

The young midfielder was an important player under Erik ten Hag, but his situation has changed drastically under Ruben Amorim

Mainoo has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, and he has apparently expressed his desire to change teams in the upcoming transfer window.

Madrid are aware that they need new blood for their midfield, and Mainoo, who is known for his fantastic technical abilities, could be a perfect option for them. 

Los Blancos will hope that United will lower their asking price for Mainoo. While they understand that he would be a coup, the Spanish giants recognise that the negotiation could be lengthy and intense. 

