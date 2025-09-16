PL rival 'keep close eye' on Man Utd midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly showing interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have made a sluggish start to the 2025-26 campaign, picking up just four points from their opening four games, which is their worst start in the Premier League since the 1992-93 season.

Mainoo has fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim, and he was desperate to leave Old Trafford before the transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils blocked all approaches for their academy graduate, but he has found himself on the bench again during United's 3-0 loss against Manchester City on Sunday.

Amorim gives his justification for Mainoo's situation

The 21-year-old midfielder, who progressed through the academy ranks at the club, was a regular under Erik ten Hag and made a big impression for the England national team under Gareth Southgate in the Euro championships.

In the 2023-24 season, he made 32 appearances, and he was undroppable from the squad. However, under Amorim, he has lost his position in the starting XI, making just one appearance from the bench in the Premier League thus far.

Amorim said about Mainoo's situation, as quoted by Goal: "The way I play is completely different from the last manager. I watched a lot of games from the Premier League in Portugal. You can feel then that Manchester United really [played in] transitions. He was the only guy that calmed down the game. Now we have other players that calm down the game.

"Sometimes I expect more from Kobbie Mainoo. Sometimes, maybe if I start [him] more, Kobbie Mainoo is going to play and he’s going to get hard to take out. I need to go with what I’m feeling at the moment and that is the only feeling. He’s starting the final of the European Championship in a team that has a lot of talented players – [Phil] Foden played that game, [Cole] Palmer was on the bench. He was playing. I know all that, but sometimes I have a different way of seeing the game."

Newcastle could move for Mainoo in January

According to a report from talkSPORT, the Magpies are known to be big admirers of Mainoo, and they could consider making a move for him in the January window.

With Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Manuel Ugarte ahead of him in the pecking order, Mainoo could be frozen out in the coming months. Unless there is a major injury, he might struggle to win over Amorim and get his position back in the side.

Mainoo played the full 90 minutes against Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup, but he has been totally neglected in the Premier League by the Red Devils boss. If his situation does not improve, he may want to consider moving elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

Napoli were reportedly interested in signing him during the summer window, but Mainoo could be tempted to move to St James' Park if the Magpies come up with a handsome offer in January.