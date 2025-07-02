Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Drogheda United and Galway United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Drogheda United and Galway United are set to clash at United Park on Friday night in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The hosts are fourth in the table with 35 points, two points adrift of the top three, while the visitors are seventh in the standings with 29 points.

Match preview

Drogheda United, since returning to the top flight as First Division champions in 2020, have battled against relegation from the League of Ireland over the past four seasons.

The Drogs placed seventh in 2021, eighth in 2022, seventh in 2023 and ninth in 2024 - only securing their survival with a 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers in the relegation/promotion playoff final.

However, Kevin Doherty - in charge since December 2021 - has steered Drogheda to fourth in the League of Ireland Premier Division over halfway into the 2025 campaign.

Drogheda have 35 points from 24 games, leaving them just two points behind third-placed Bohemian FC and second-placed Derry City, though the Drogs have played twice more than the two teams above them.

Their recent form has taken a slight downturn, with just two wins from their last 10 games, alongside three defeats and five draws, meaning Doherty will be eager for a form snapping win here.

Their opponents, Galway United, are battling toward the bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division table, sitting seventh in the standings with 29 points from 22 fixtures.

That does leave the Maroon Army with a comfortable 10 point lead over Sligo Rovers, who sit ninth in the relegation playoff place, while they are just eight points outside the top three.

Galway Utd will be disappointed with their standing, though, as they enjoyed a superb start to the season, remaining unbeaten with three wins and four draws in the opening seven fixtures.

Just two wins, one draw and six losses in the following nine, including four consecutive defeats, saw them rapidly slip down the table, but they have recovered in recent games.

John Caulfield's men have won two, drawn three and lost only one of their last six fixtures, leaving them in far better form heading into this encounter.

Now aiming to maintain that streak, Galway United will look to replicate their 2-1 victory over Drogheda from their last meeting in April, while they are unbeaten in the last six meetings - with three wins and three draws.

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

Team News

Drogheda United are expected to be without the services of Elicha Ahui (muscle), James Bolger (knock), Joshua Thomas (muscle) and Paul Doyle (muscle) for this match due to injury problems.

Warren Davis may also be unavailable for selection after missing Drogheda's 3-0 defeat to Derry City last week due to an injury sustained in the prior match against Cork City.

Douglas James-Taylor and Thomas Oluwa are anticipated to start in attack in Davis's absence, while a similar back three of Aaron Harper-Bailey, Conor Keeley and Andrew Quinn could start.

As for Galway United, Jimmy Keohane (knock) is unlikely to feature for a number of weeks due to an injury, while Conor McCormack may also be unavailable after being forced off with an injury in their last fixture.

Moses Dyer, Galway Utd's top scorer with 10 league goals, looks set for a transfer away from the club, meaning Malcolm Shaw could partner Stephen Walsh in attack.

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Quinn, Keeley, Harper-Bailey; Lambe, Brennan, Heeney, Kane; Farrell; Oluwa, James-Taylor

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Buckley, Brouder, Slevin; Esua, Hurley, Donelon, Cunningham; McCarthy; Walsh, Shaw

We say: Drogheda United 1-1 Galway United

Drogheda have drawn a league-high 11 times this season, and with each of the last two meetings with Galway Utd at United Park ending in stalemates, we expect another draw here.

