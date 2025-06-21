Sports Mole previews Monday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Cork City and Drogheda United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Last-placed Cork City face the daunting task of trying to get the better of second-placed Drogheda United on Monday at Turner's Cross in their 21st League of Ireland game of the season.

Cork lost 4-1 against league-leaders Shamrock Rovers on Friday and are in 10th place with 13 points, while their opponents have 34 points after 22 matchweeks and beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 on June 20.

Match preview

The hosts trailed 4-0 by the 49th minute against Shamrock, though it should be noted that their three big chanced created was the same number that the victors produced.

Boss Gerard Nash’s side have conceded 17 goals in their past seven league games, and their record of 37 conceded in the top flight makes them the division’s worst defensive club.

Rebel Army are only two points from ninth-placed Sligo Rovers, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, but they are two places and 13 points from automatic safety.

Cork City are winless in nine outings, with the team suffering six losses, including six defeats in their last seven.

The home side have not claimed victory at Turner's Cross in four fixtures – drawing two – and they scored three in that time while conceding six.

Opponents Drogheda scored the winning goal against Sligo Rovers in the fifth minute, and head coach Kevin Doherty will be concerned that his side faced four big chances while creating just three.

The visitors have averaged the lowest possession (33.8%), the fewest big chances (22) and the joint second-fewest shots on target per game (3.6) of any team in the top flight.

Drogs have avoided defeat in their four most recent clashes against their hosts – winning twice – and managed to emerge as 3-2 victors when they faced off on May 5.

Doherty’s side are in poor form having only triumphed in two of their last eight fixtures, though they only experienced two defeats in that period.

Drogheda have been subpar on their travels, failing to win in any of their past six matches on the road, losing on two occasions.

Team News

Cork will be without defender Benny Couto for a few weeks due to an ankle injury, but fans could see Milan Mbeng, Freddie Anderson, Darragh Crowley and Joshua Fitzpatrick in the XI on Monday.

Midfielders Greg Bolger and Evan McLaughlin may be flanked by Cathal O'Sullivan and Kitt Nelson.

Malik Dijksteel and Djenairo Daniels are likely to start up front given striker Ruairi Keating has been ruled out.

As for Drogheda, centre-backs George Cooper, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn are almost certain to feature considering Elicha Ahui and James Bolger are injured.

Elsewhere, the injury to midfielder Paul Doyle may lead to the selection of Luke Heeney and Shane Farrell in a double pivot.

Striker Joshua Thomas will play no part on Monday, so perhaps centre-forward Douglas James-Taylor will lead an attack also consisting of Warren Davis and Ryan Brennan.

Cork City possible starting lineup:

Troost; Mbeng, Anderson, Crowley, Fitzpatrick; O'Sullivan, Bolger, McLaughlin, Nelson; Dijksteel, Daniels

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Cooper, Keeley, Quinn; Cruise, Heeney, Farrell, Kane; Davis, Brennan; James-Taylor

We say: Cork City 0-1 Drogheda United

Drogheda have found wins difficult to come by in recent weeks, but their opponents' form has been even more concerning.

Though the visitors should be seen as favourites, they are unlikely to find their match against Cork to be a straightforward affair.

