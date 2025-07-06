Preview: Cork City vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Cork City and Celtic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celtic will play the second game of their pre-season campaign on Tuesday, when they take on League of Ireland side Cork City at the Park.

The home side will resume their domestic campaign next Friday, while Celtic are come into the clash having ended the 2024-25 season as champions of the Scottish top flight, once again finishing ahead of rivals Rangers.

Match preview

Cork City are at risk of relegation considering they are last with just 15 points, 12 points and two places from automatic safety with 13 games left to play.

The club lost their most recent outing against Shelbourne, losing 3-1 on July 4, and they have now scored just three goals in their past five outings.

Manager Gerard Nash has only been in charge since May, and he is yet to oversee a victory in his seven matches as boss, experiencing four losses.

The hosts have failed to win any of their past 12 fixtures, succumbing to defeat on seven occasions while conceding at least two goals seven times.

Rebel Army are also winless in their last six games on the road, with the team being held to four stalemates in those clashes.

Opponents Celtic’s league win was the 13th time in 14 seasons that they have claimed the top-flight crown, and with it being their 55th title, they have now drawn level with Rangers' total.

The Hoops managed to score 112 league goals in 2024-25, the second highest figure they have recorded since 1937-38.

Boss Brendan Rodgers oversaw a 1-0 win against Queen's Park on July 4, with Johnny Kenny netting the only goal in the 19th minute.

The visitors had lost one and drawn one match prior to their victory against Queen’s Park, but they did triumph in five of their final eight competitive outings last term.

Celtic’s record on their travels is strong considering they have achieved victories in four of their six most recent away games – including on July 4 – and were only beaten once in that period.

Cork City form (all competitions):





D



L



L



D



D



L





Celtic friendly form:





W





Team News

Cork City will not want to risk playing a strong XI given they are in the middle of a league season, so perhaps goalkeeper Rory Moloney will be shieled by centre-backs Rory Feely, Fiacre Kelleher and Sam Bailey.

Midfielders Kitt Nelson and Liam Murray could support forwards Charlie Lutz, Zach Dunne and David Dunne.

As for Celtic, Rodgers has admitted that a number of first-team regulars will not participate, though new signing Kieran Tierney is available.

Auston Trusty is likely to appear in defence, while Callum McGregor, Adam Montgomery and Arne Engels are candidates to start in the middle of the pitch.

In the visitors’ front three, Johnny Kenny may be joined by Jude Bonnar and Luke McCowan.

Cork City possible starting lineup:

Moloney; Feely, Kelleher, Bailey; Nevin, Nelson, Murray, Fitzpatrick; Lutz, Z Dunne; D Dunne

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Doohan; Donovan, Murray, Trusty, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, Montgomery; Bonnar, Kenny, McCowan

We say: Cork City 1-2 Celtic

Celtic could be vulnerable considering they will be fielding a depleted XI, as well as the fact their fitness levels may be behind Cork City’s.

Though the visitors are likely to play below their usual level, it would be risky for the hosts to play many of their regulars, and it would therefore not be surprising if Celtic managed to earn a second win of their pre-season campaign.

Previews by email