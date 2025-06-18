Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Drogheda United will be bidding to return to winning ways when they continue their League of Ireland Premier Division campaign with a home game against Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

The hosts are third in the League of Ireland Premier Division table, 11 points behind the leaders Shamrock Rovers, while Sligo are ninth, boasting 15 points from their opening 19 matches of the campaign.

Match preview

Drogheda boast a record of seven wins, 10 draws and four defeats from their 21 league matches this season, with 31 points leaving them third in the table, 11 points behind the leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The Claret and Blues, who finished ninth in the top flight last term, will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Shamrock, which proved to be their first loss since the start of May.

Kevin Doherty's side have been strong in front of their own fans this season, picking up 16 points from 10 matches courtesy of a record of four wins, four draws and two defeats.

Drogheda have won two of their last three league games against Sligo, including an incredible 7-0 win in February 2024, but the last meeting between the two sides finished 2-2 last month.

Sligo Rovers will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Waterford, with that win arriving after successive defeats to Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic.

Rovers have a record of four wins, three draws and 12 defeats from their 19 matches to collect 15 points, which has left them in ninth spot, two points ahead of 10th-placed Cork City.

John Russell's side finished sixth in the League of Ireland Premier Division last season, and they have not played outside of the top league since 2005.

Sligo Rovers famously won the top-flight championship in 2012, while they have been third, fifth and sixth in three of the last four campaigns, so it has been a disappointing season to date for the club.

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

DDWDDL

Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

LLWLLW

Team News

Drogheda are once again expected to have Thomas Oluwa in the final third of the field on Friday.

Oluwa has scored five times in all competitions this season, and the 24-year-old is set to be joined in attack by Douglas James-Taylor, who has netted once this term.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in the Drogheda XI for this clash, with Luke Heeney also set to feature.

As for Sligo Rovers, Oliver Denham is an injury doubt due to a muscular problem.

The visitors are otherwise in strong shape, though, with Owen Elding, who has scored seven times this season, set for another spot in the final third of the field.

There should also be a position at centre-forward for Wilson Waweru, with the 24-year-old bidding to add to the one goal that he has scored during the current season.

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Cruise, Cooper, Keeley, Quinn, Kane; Farrell, Markey, Heeney; Oluwa, James-Taylor

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; Reynolds, McElroy, Mahon, Hutchinson; Manning, Doyle-Hayes, Hakiki, Fitzgerald; Elding, Waweru

We say: Drogheda United 2-1 Sligo Rovers

Home advantage is likely to be key here, and we fancy Drogheda to navigate their way to all three points, but Sligo Rovers are certainly capable of making it an uncomfortable affair for the hosts.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Drogheda United win with a probability of 54.43%. A draw has a probability of 23.5% and a win for Sligo Rovers has a probability of 22.08%. The most likely scoreline for a Drogheda United win is 1-0 with a probability of 10.82%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (9.79%) and 2-0 (9.51%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (11.14%), while for a Sligo Rovers win it is 0-1 (6.35%).

