Ghana lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash including Thomas Partey call

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 11:05

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to be available when the Black Stars face England in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Group L match at the Gillette Stadium.

The former Arsenal and current Villarreal lynchpin was not involved in Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama last week, having been denied entry into Canada after being charged with several counts of rape and one of sexual assault in the UK.

However, Partey - who has vehemently denied all allegations - was allowed into the USA to arrive at Ghana's base camp, so there is nothing to suggest that he will not be involved on Tuesday.

If Partey is given the all-clear as anticipated, the 33-year-old is likely to replace Elisha Owusu in midfield, joining 20-year-old match-winner Caleb Yirenkyi in the double pivot.

The pair will form the protective barrier behind Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana, but Abdul Fatawu could threaten Ernest Nuamah's place after the latter's largely ineffective display last time out.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to stick with an unchanged defensive quartet too, but the Black Stars may be without number one goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, who is supposedly facing three weeks out with the injury he sustained against Panama.

Ghana are yet to confirm those reports, but Benjamin Asare - who represents Accra Hearts of Oak in his homeland - should guard the sticks regardless.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Minseh; Yirenkyi, Partey; Fatawu, Sulemana, Semenyo; Ayew

> Click here to see how England could line up against Ghana