England vs. Ghana: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 11:32

England or Ghana's World Cup 2026 knockout fate could be sealed when the Three Lions and Black Stars face off in Tuesday's Group L game at the Gillette Stadium.

Both sides know that victory in Foxborough would carry them into the knockout stages with a game to spare, after their opening-round victories against Croatia and Panama respectively.

England defeated the former 4-2 to assume control of Group L, while Ghana left it late to beat Panama 1-0 last week, but previous clashes between the two nations tell us very little.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

England wins: 0

Draws: 1

Ghana wins: 0

When England and Ghana do battle at the 2026 World Cup, the two nations will be locking horns for just the second time on the senior men's international circuit.

The only previous head-to-head between the Three Lions and the Black Stars was fought in 2011, when Fabio Capello's England welcomed Goran Stefanovic's Ghana to Wembley for a March friendly.

The hosts took the lead shortly before half time, as Andy Carroll - then just a couple of months into his Liverpool career - fired home the opening goal in the 43rd minute after Stewart Downing's loose touch.

However, in front of an 80,000-strong Wembley crowd, Ghana rescued a draw right at the death, as Asamoah Gyan beat Joe Hart with a low 90th-minute strike into the bottom corner.

The England team that day was notably deprived of superstar quality, as none of Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard were involved, offering the likes of Matt Jarvis, Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck chances to impress.

Now meeting Ghana in a competitive sense for the first time, England will endeavour to stretch their unbeaten World Cup run against African teams to nine games, having won five and drawn three of their previous eight such encounters.

Previous meeting

Mar 29, 2011: England 1-1 Ghana (Friendly)

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