England defender John Stones features on 'shortlist' of Serie A giants following Man City exit

By Ben Sully | 07 Jul 2026 23:39 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 23:41

Juventus have reportedly added former Manchester City defender John Stones to their shortlist of central defensive targets.

Stones is currently a free agent after leaving the Citizens following the expiry of his contract.

The centre-back made 295 appearances in his 10 years as a Man City player, winning multiple major honours, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Having spent the entirety of his club career in England, Stones could be given the chance to try a new challenge in Serie A.

© Imago / Sportimage

Juventus considering Stones move

That is because Sky Sports News are reporting that Stones is one of the central defenders Juventus are considering this summer.

The update details that Juventus are exploring a potential move for the England international, although there is nothing concrete at this stage.

The Serie A giants are looking to strengthen their squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last term.

Luciano Spalletti's current centre-back options include Pierre Kalulu, Lloyd Kelly, Bremer and Federico Gatti.

However, Bremer and Gatti have recently been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Napoli respectively.

© Imago / APL

Stones unlikely to decide club future until after World Cup

While Stones may be the subject of interest from Juventus, he is unlikely to make any decision over his next club until England's involvement in the World Cup comes to an end.

Stones has featured in three of England's five matches at the 2026 tournament, including a resolute subsitute appearance in the 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16.

The defender's current focus will be on Saturday's quarter-final clash with Norway, rather than where he will play his club football next season.