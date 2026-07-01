Australia vs. Egypt: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup contest

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 11:56 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 11:57

Australia and Egypt will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Egypt finished second in Group G to book their spot in the knockout round, while Australia took the runners-up spot in Group D behind USA.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Australia and Egypt ahead of their clash.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Australia wins: 0

Draws: 0

Egypt wins: 1

There has only ever been one previous meeting between Egypt and Australia, which came in a friendly back in November 2010, with the former winning 3-0.

History will therefore be made in their clash at the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup, with the match representing the first-ever competitive meeting between the two teams.

Previous meetings

Nov 17, 2010: Egypt 3-0 Australia (international friendly)