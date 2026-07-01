Australia vs. Egypt: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup contest

Australia and Egypt will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.
Egypt finished second in Group G to book their spot in the knockout round, while Australia took the runners-up spot in Group D behind USA.
Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Australia and Egypt ahead of their clash.
Head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 1
Australia wins: 0
Draws: 0
Egypt wins: 1
There has only ever been one previous meeting between Egypt and Australia, which came in a friendly back in November 2010, with the former winning 3-0.
History will therefore be made in their clash at the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup, with the match representing the first-ever competitive meeting between the two teams.
Previous meetings
Nov 17, 2010: Egypt 3-0 Australia (international friendly)