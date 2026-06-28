Team News: Team News: Mexico vs. Ecuador injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of World Cup knockout clash

Mexico and Ecuador meet at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday morning in a Round of 32 showdown at this summer’s World Cup.
El Tri secured top spot in Group A after claiming a commanding 3-0 victory over Czech to cap off their group stage campaign, while Sebastin Beccacece's side progressed as third-place finishers following a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Germany in their final group match.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations ahead of Wednesday’s knockout clash.
MEXICO vs. ECUADOR
MEXICO
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI:
Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones
ECUADOR
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI:
Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, Valencia