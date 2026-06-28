World Cup
Mexico
Jul 1, 2026 2.00am
Mexico City Stadium
3rd Group C/E/F/H/I

Team News: Team News: Mexico vs. Ecuador injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of World Cup knockout clash

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Mexico vs. Ecuador injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ImagenShop

Mexico and Ecuador meet at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday morning in a Round of 32 showdown at this summer’s World Cup.

El Tri secured top spot in Group A after claiming a commanding 3-0 victory over Czech to cap off their group stage campaign, while Sebastin Beccacece's side progressed as third-place finishers following a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Germany in their final group match.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations ahead of Wednesday’s knockout clash.

MEXICO vs. ECUADOR

MEXICO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

ECUADOR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, Valencia​​

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