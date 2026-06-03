World Cup 2026 rule changes: Everything you need to know as FIFA make major VAR calls ahead of summer

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jun 2026 23:03

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner, and fans are travelling to North America hoping to see their nation cement themselves in the history books.

Whether the likes of England, France or Brazil can take the crown from Argentina remains to be seen - you can have your own say who you think can go all the way here - but the team that claim the prestigious trophy will leave the continent as legends of the sport.

Despite the anticipation for the competition, this edition of the World Cup has not been without its controversies, and those extend to on-pitch matters as well.

FIFA have announced a number of alterations to how the games will be officiated, and some will prove more popular than others.

Here, Sports Mole explores the rule changes that fans should be aware of ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

VAR at the World Cup: Major changes implemented by FIFA

The use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in matches has been a point of contention since its widespread implementation in domestic leagues, and many have argued that the on-pitch officials should have more power.

Instead, FIFA have awarded more powers to those operating the technology as VAR will be allowed to overrule wrongly awarded second yellows, though they will not review second yellow cards that should be given, nor will they review initial yellow cards.

Corners will also be quickly checked to ensure they have been awarded correctly, though wrongly awarded goal kicks will not be checked.

An important point to note is that teams will not be able to challenge a corner after it has been taken, regardless of whether the decision was correct.

The set-piece controversy seen especially in the Premier League has led to greater scrutiny on dead-ball situations as VAR will be able to intervene if a foul is committed before the ball enters play during a set piece.

Elsewhere, tougher measures will be implemented in relation to players covering their mouths when confronting opponents, with red cards able to be brandished if a player covers their mouth in a confrontational manner.

Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior made an allegation of racist abuse against Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni in February, but Prestianni's mouth was covered at the time, and the rules at this summer's World Cup are designed to remove an element of plausible deniability should an incident occur.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

FIFA to clamp down on time wasting

The Champions League final was played on May 30, with Paris Saint-Germain crowned European champions at the expense of Arsenal, but there were widespread complaints about the Gunners' time wasting.

Arsenal were not the only team to guilty of delaying restarts, but FIFA are looking to clamp down on any unneccessary stoppages.

For instance, there will be a visual countdown of five seconds for throw-ins and goal kicks if the referee believes that play is being delayed deliberately during World Cup matches, while slow throw-in can also be reversed and a delayed goal kick can become a corner.

Substitutions must be completed within 10 seconds as otherwise the player coming on will have to wait at least one minute before entering the field.

There has been much controversy regarding feigned injuries leading to stoppages, so rules now state that a player being treated must stay off the pitch for 60 seconds after play restarts.

The exceptions to that rule are injuries to goalkeepers, serious injuries and incidents where an opponent is booked or sent off.

If a goalkeeper does go down, players from both teams will be prevented from going over to the technical area for tactical instructions from the dugout.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Walking off the pitch: Avoiding a repeat of AFCON controversy

Senegal were crowned Africa Cup of Nations winners on the pitch after beating Morocco 1-0 in January, but the result was marred by the decision of the Senegalese players to walk off the pitch due to grievances with refereeing decisions.

Morocco were declared winners of the tournament in March following a review from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), though Senegal have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and the case is yet to be adjudicated.

In a bid to avoid similar controversies, FIFA have said that there will be red cards for any player that leaves the pitch in protest against a referee's decision.

Manager's will also be red carded if they encourage their players to leave the field, while the team that causes a match to be abandoned will automatically forfeit the game.

> Build your own England World Cup legends XI with our interactive tool