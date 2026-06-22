Czech Republic lineup vs. Mexico: Predicted XI for World Cup clash as Narodak endure defensive blow

By Freddie Cotton | 22 Jun 2026 11:23

Czech Republic travel to the Estadio Banorte to face hosts Mexico on Thursday morning in their final group match of this summer's World Cup.

Despite taking the lead after only six minutes, Narodak conceded a late penalty to take just a point from their game against South Africa in their second match of the tournament.

Dropping yet more points from a winning position, Miroslav Koubek's men sit third on just the one point in Group A, meaning only a win in their final match would likely see them through to the knockout stages.

Facing an El Tricolor side that have had the perfect start to their campaign as hosts, winning both games, scoring three goals and yet to concede, Czech Republic will certainly have to be on top form if they want to book their spot in the next round.

After picking up a thigh injury in training earlier this month, defender David Jurasek will miss the remainder of the tournament and is set to return to action at the end of July.

Elsewhere, Narodak are as they have been and are likely to make very few if any changes to their starting lineup against Mexico.

It is expected that PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Matej Kovar will keep his place between the sticks, starting behind a back three of Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac and captain Ladislav Krejci.

Over their previous two matches, Koubek has deployed a midfield five, with wingbacks Vladimir Coufal and Alexandr Sojka running the flanks.

In attack, Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has endured a tough start to his tournament, but is likely to partner Adam Hlozek up front once again on Thursday.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Darida, Cerv, Sadilek, Sojka; Schick, Hlozek

>Click here to see how Mexico could lineup vs Czech Republic