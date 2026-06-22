Mexico lineup vs. Czech Republic: Predicted XI for World Cup clash as hosts welcome back first choice centre back

By Freddie Cotton | 22 Jun 2026 12:56

Mexico meet Czech Republic at the Estadio Banorte on Thursday morning for their final group match of this summer's FIFA World Cup.

In their previous outing, Luis Romo's second-half strike meant that El Tricolor were victorious against a strong South Korea side at the Estadio Akron, continuing the hosts' perfect start to the tournament.

Also beating South Africa 2-0 in their opening fixture, Javier Aguirre's side sit firmly atop Group A and having qualified for the knockout stages already, have the chance to seal top spot if they avoid defeat on Thursday.

With Miroslav Koubek's men fighting for their World Cup status in the final group fixture, this will be no easy game for Mexico though, who have never before beaten Czech Republic.

The biggest team news for the hosts is that after receiving a straight red card in the meeting with South Africa, Cesar Montes served his one-match suspension against South Korea and is available for selection once again on Thursday.

With knockout football already secured, there is a chance that Koubek makes changes to his lineup, though El Tricolor will undoubtedly want to make sure of claiming top spot and a more favourable draw.

After keeping clean sheets in both of their first two fixtures, Mexico will likely keep Raul Rangel between the sticks, however could rotate their back four.

Following his goal against South Korea, Romo is likely to keep his spot in midfield for the final group match, partnering Erik Lira and Brian Gutierrez, who have started both games so far.

Across the frontline, Koubek will certainly want to keep things fresh, giving Raul Jimenez a rest and potentially handing opportunities to the likes of AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Sanchez, Reyes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Gimenez, Quinones

> Click here to see how Czech Republic could lineup vs Mexico