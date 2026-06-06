Germany injury news World Cup 2026: “Huge shock” forces Nagelsmann to make late squad change before Curacao opener

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jun 2026 13:37

Bayern Munich starlet Lennart Karl has been forced to withdraw from Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad due to injury.

The 18-year-old had been looking forward to his first international tournament with the senior national team after enjoying a breakthrough 2025-26 season at club level.

After recording nine goals and eight assists in 40 games for the Bundesliga champions, Karl was rewarded with his international debut for Germany in March, before earning a place in Nagelamann’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Karl, who was the youngest member of the squad, then played for 73 minutes and registered an assist in Germany’s 4-0 friendly win over Finland last week and was preparing to face World Cup co-hosts USA in their final warm-up fixture on Saturday.

However, the highly-rated winger was taken to hospital to undergo tests after suffering a muscle fibre tear in the back of his left thigh during a training session.

It has since been confirmed that Karl will miss the World Cup, with RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, 20, taking his place in Nagelamann’s squad.

© Imago / Brauer-Fotoagentur

Germany’s Lennart Karl ruled out of 2026 World Cup through injury

“I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny,” Nagelamann said as quoted by the German Football Association (DFB). “His fearlessness, invention, pace and personality meant he fitted into the team brilliantly.

“It is a huge shock for him and for all of us that he will miss the World Cup. The only small consolation is that he is young and still has plenty of tournaments ahead of him. We would have loved to have had him in the team.

“In Assan Ouedraogo, we are now bringing in a player who, much like Lenny, has made an excellent start with us. He is also hugely talented and should offer courage and freedom.”

Ouedraogo earned his one and only international cap for Germany in November 2025, while he scored four goals and registered four assists in 20 matches for Leipzig last season.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker/HMB Media

Karl “will receive all the support he needs at FC Bayern” after injury blow

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl has released a statement expressing his shock and sadness over the news of Karl’s injury.

“Missing out on a World Cup at the last minute is incredibly painful of course, and the news came as a shock to the whole of FC Bayern, but it doesn’t change the fact that Lenny has so much talent, passion and potential,” said Eberl.

“He more than deserved to be at this World Cup thanks to his outstanding first season as a professional.

“Lenny will receive all the support he needs at FC Bayern. We’ll get back on the pitch as soon as possible – and we all know that he still has many major tournaments ahead of him.

“He himself is already looking ahead and says he’ll come back stronger. That’s what I like about him, and that’s the spirit you need at times like this.”

Germany’s only other injury concern at present is with 40-year-old Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who hopes to recover from a calf strain in time for their opening Group E clash against Curacao in Houston on June 14.

Die Mannschaft will also come up against Ivory Coast in Toronto on June 20, before concluding their group-stage campaign against Ecuador in New Jersey on June 25.