Preview: Kuwait vs Oman - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 07 Jun 2026 16:51

Kuwait will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Oman to the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, so this friendly match will form part of their preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Match preview

Kuwait have never reached a World Cup and they missed out on a spot at this year's tournament after finishing bottom of their third round group.

Across 10 games, Kuwait failed to pick up a single victory, but they did earn draws against Jordan who will be featuring at the World Cup.

Manager Helio Sousa replaced Juan Antonio Pizzi Torroja at the helm following World Cup qualifying and he has guided Kuwait to two wins, three draws and three defeats in eight games so far.

Kuwait drew 2-2 with Thailand in their most recent game on Friday, with Yousef Majed and Eid Al-Rasheedi on target for the Gulf nation.

However, they do have an awful record against Oman, having only beaten them once in 17 meetings, with that solitary a 5-0 victory at the 1998 Gulf Cup.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Oman have also never reached a World Cup, but they did come closer than Kuwait to qualifying for the 2026 edition.

Oman finished fourth in their third round group, beating Kuwait twice in the process, and progressed to the fourth round where they finished bottom of their group.

Despite starting with a 0-0 draw against Qatar, a 2-1 defeat to the United Arab Emirates was enough to eliminate Oman.

Head coach Tarik Sektioui has only taken charge of one game so far, having replaced Carlos Queiroz earlier this year after he stood down from the role.

Sektioui's first game was on Friday and saw Oman thumped 3-0 by Indonesia, with Justin Hubner, Ole Romeny and Ragnar Oratmangoen all finding the back of the net.

Oman will be keen to put in a much-improved performance against Kuwait and will take heart from the fact they have beaten them in seven of their last eight meetings.

Kuwait International Friendlies form:

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Kuwait form (all competitions):

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Oman International Friendlies form:

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Oman form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Kuwait could make a number of changes after their draw against Thailand, with Al-Rasheedi likely to come into the side after scoring off the bench.

Redha Hani is likely to replace Khaled Al-Mershed in midfield after he was injured, while Fahad Al-Hajeri and Bandar Al-Barazi could come into the back four.

Oman are also likely to make changes, with Ahed Al-Mashaiki set to replace Hatem Al-Rushadi up front and partner Muhsen Al-Ghassani.

Ibrahim Al-Rajhi is expected to replace Ahmed Al-Rawahi out wide, while Ahmed Al-Kaabi could replace Yousuf Al-Malki in defence.

Kuwait possible starting lineup:

Al-Rashidi; Al-Dosari, Al-Hajeri, Al-Dhafiri, Al-Barazi; Hani, Majed, Falah; Al-Rasheedi, Nasser, Daham

Oman possible starting lineup:

Al-Rawahi; Al-Harthi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Shaqsy, Al-Malki; Al-Rawahi, Al-Saadi, Fawaz, Al-Aghbari; Al-Mashaiki, Al-Ghassani

We say: Kuwait 0-1 Oman

Despite suffering a big 3-0 loss on Friday, Oman have an excellent record against Kuwait and we are expecting them to pick up another win over them on Tuesday

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.