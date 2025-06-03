Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Kuwait and Palestine, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both aiming to keep any hopes of advancing in Asian World Cup Qualifying alive, Kuwait and Palestine will meet at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in the penultimate round of third-round group fixtures on Thursday.

With two games remaining, the visitors trail fourth spot, the final place granting progressing to the fourth qualifying round, by four points, while their hosts are one point worse off and five outside of the top four needing a victory to stand a chance of breaking in on the final day.

Match preview

© Imago

Kuwait return to action for the first time since March on Thursday hoping to keep their chances of progressing in Asian World Cup Qualifying alive heading into the final game.

They entered qualifying in the second round and progressed through their group in second spot, earning seven points from their six games to book a spot in the third round Group B.

Al-Azraq now find themselves on the verge of dropping out of contention, though, currently sitting bottom of the group having earned just five points from their eight games, albeit only losing three of those having failed to pick up a single victory, most recently managing just one point from two outings in March.

That began with an agonising 2-2 draw away at Iraq, having led 2-0 until injury time through a Yousef Nasser brace, only to be pegged back, before they most recently hosted Oman and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat as Issam Al Sabhi netted the only goal.

Now trailing fourth spot in the group, the final place granting access to the fourth qualifying round, by five points with six left to play for, Kuwait head into Thursday's game needing a win to stand a chance of taking their bid to the final day next week.

Their visitors also make the trip in need of a victory to take their top-four chase to the final day, having struggled similarly in the third round albeit while rebuilding a degree of optimism last time out.

Palestine also entered Asian World Cup qualifying in the second round and advanced in second spot in their group, only finishing behind Australia having earned eight points from their six games.

They looked all but out of contention in third-round Group B, though, sitting on just three points with three games remaining after four defeats and three draws, losing 3-1 away at Jordan on their return to action in March.

The Lions of Canaan kept their hopes alive in the last outing, though, hosting Iraq and prevailing in a 2-1 victory thanks to a late turnaround, as Wessam Abou Ali levelled the game in the 88th minute and Ameed Mahajneh netted the winner deep into injury time.

That victory saw Palestine move above Thursday's hosts with two games remaining of the third-round group, but still trailing fourth spot by four points, they need another win to keep any hopes alive while also relying on either Iraq or Oman dropping points in their respective fixtures.

Kuwait World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Kuwait form (all competitions):





Palestine World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

L

D

L

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago

After missing the defeat to Oman last time out, Kuwait talisman Yousef Nasser should return and lead the line from the start, having notched up 55 goals in his 121 international caps.

Domestic teammates Mohammad Daham and Ahmad Zanki should again offer support from the wings, with Ahmed Al-Dhefiri likely completing the attacking lineup through the centre.

Key midfielder Sultan Al-Enezi is out of the squad for their final two qualifying games, meaning Redha Hani may come in to partner Jasem Al-Mutar in the engine room.

Palestine's attack will again be led by exciting forward Wessam Abou Ali, who netted his third international goal last time out and has notched up 28 goals in 35 Egyptian Premier League appearances for Al Ahly since the beginning of last season including four in his last outing in late May.

He will have support from Aberdeen loanee Oday Dabbagh, who has notched up 16 goals in 44 caps, and Tamer Seyam, who has netted 14 of his own in 68 appearances for his nation.

Elsewhere, Oday Kharoub and Ataa Jaber should continue their midfield partnership after the win over Iraq last time out in March, while Ameed Mahajneh, who netted the decisive goal in that game, should again join Michel Termanini at the heart of a back four.



Kuwait possible starting lineup:

Al-Rashidi; Al-Hajeri, Al-Enezi, Al-Harbi, Khaled; Hani, Al-Mutar; Daham, Al-Dhefiri, Zanki; Nasser

Palestine possible starting lineup:

Hamadeh; Al-Battat, Mahajneh, Termanini, Taha; Kharoub, Jaber; Dabbagh, Hamdan, Seyam; Ali





© PA Photos

We say: Kuwait 1-2 Palestine

With only a victory sufficing for both nations ahead of the final round of games, we anticipate a tight encounter on Thursday and see the visitors having a slight edge in quality and prevailing to keep their hopes of progression alive with a second straight win.





For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley Written by

Previews by email