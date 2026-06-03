Preview: Thailand vs Kuwait - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 03 Jun 2026 23:56

Thailand welcome fellow Asian nation Kuwait to BG Stadium for a friendly encounter on Friday, marking the first meeting between the two sides in 12 years.

The visitors have historically dominated this fixture, racking up six victories from their previous eight encounters. Meanwhile, the hosts have secured just a solitary win, with the only draw coming in their most recent meeting — a 1-1 stalemate in May 2014.

Match preview

Thailand have enjoyed a steady rise up the FIFA World Rankings over the past couple of years, with the globe's 93rd-ranked nation maintaining their impressive momentum despite a change in leadership.

Anthony Hudson, who succeeded Masatada Ishii following his appointment in October 2025, has triumphed in all three of his matches in charge, extending the team’s perfect record to five consecutive victories since falling to Iraq in the King's Cup final last September.

This blistering run is largely down to their clinical efficiency in the final third, with Thailand racking up 17 goals across those five successive wins, while the War Elephants’s only two defeats in nine outings (W7) since last June occurred in the only games they failed to find the net multiple times.

Hudson’s men last took to the field in March, when they secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Turkmenistan to finish atop Group D in the third round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and book their ticket to the continental competition for the ninth time in history.

Consequently, Friday’s exhibition, alongside an upcoming clash with China next Tuesday, both serve as ideal preparation for the ASEAN Championship in July, with the War Elephants aiming to lift the regional tournament for a record-extending eighth time.

© Imago

Following Friday’s clash with Thailand, Kuwait will take on Oman next week, with both friendlies serving as preparation for September’s Arabian Gulf Cup after the Blue Ones missed out on the upcoming World Cup by finishing rock bottom of Group B in the third qualification round.

Head coach Helio Sousa, who was appointed after that setback to steady the ship, has only managed two victories in nine matches (D3, L4) since taking charge last July, though that is as many as the visitors had achieved in their previous 24 outings before the Portuguese’s arrival.

The away side have also shown tangible signs of improvement in the final third under Sousa stewardship, netting in each of their last six fixtures and registering a combined 11 goals along the way during that encouraging attacking sequence.

However, Kuwait have also been porous at the opposite end of the pitch, shipping 12 goals and leaking at least two strikes in four of those encounters, including a 3-1 defeat against the United Arab Emirates last time out in December to finish bottom of their bracket in the FIFA Arab Cup.

The Gulf nation, who failed to record a single victory during that winter tournament's group stage, can nevertheless be optimistic of ending their three-match winless run against an opponent they have historically dominated, knowing a positive result would aid their ascent from 134th spot in the current FIFA World Rankings.



Thailand International Friendlies form:

W

D

D

W

W

W

Thailand form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Kuwait International Friendlies form:

L

D

L

L

W

D

Kuwait form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Thailand boss Hudson has named a 23-man contingent for the upcoming double-header against Kuwait and China, opting for a blend of youth and experience while handing potential international debuts to Peerawat Akkratum, Waris Choolthong, Erawan Garnier and Teerapat Pruetong.

The headline news for the hosts is the recall of veteran forward Teerasil Dangda following a two-year absence from the international stage, with the striker now looking to add to his 128 caps and close the six-appearance gap on Kiatisuk Senamuang’s all-time record of 134.

Meanwhile, Kuwait manager Sousa has selected a 26-man roster for his side's upcoming friendlies against Thailand and Oman, choosing to integrate fresh blood by calling up emerging club talents, including Abdullah Al-Awadhi, Abdullah Al-Qurzaie, Youssef Al-Haqan, Ali Hassan and Bandar Al-Barazi.

The visitors' travelling squad is further bolstered by the return of several previously discarded figures, with Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Mahdi Dashti, Jasem Al-Matar, Muntasir Abdul Salam, Fawaz Al-Mubailesh and Mohammed Khaled all working their way back into the international fold.

However, there was no room for a handful of established names, as Arab Cup regulars Suleiman Abdulghafour, Ahmed Al-Dhafiri, Sultan Al-Anzi, Fawaz Ayyad, Hassan Hamdan, Adhbi Shihab, Mohammed Al-Sharifi and Muath Al-Osaimi have all been left out of the trip.

Thailand possible starting lineup:

Khammai; Weerawatnodom, Sayriya, Bihr, Bureerat; Yooyen, Pomphan; Ratree, Puangchan, Sareepim; Poeiphimai

Kuwait possible starting lineup:

K Al-Rashidi; Al-Dosari, Al-Hajeri, Al-Dhafiri, Al-Barazi; Hani, Majed, Faleh; Al-Rashidi, Nasser, Daham

We say: Thailand 2-1 Kuwait

This fixture pits two nations on completely contrasting trajectories, with high-flying Thailand entering the encounter full of momentum while Kuwait desperately look to halt their recent slide.

That superb form should give the hosts the upper hand on home soil, but fans can expect an open and entertaining contest given the Blue Ones have both scored and conceded in each of their last three outings, while the War Elephants have been involved in high-scoring affairs in their last four matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.