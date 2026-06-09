Tottenham transfer news: Four signings lined up as Spurs look to put nightmare season behind them

By Axel Clody | 09 Jun 2026 10:30

After securing their Premier League survival last season, Tottenham are planning a major squad overhaul under manager Roberto De Zerbi. The club are expected to invest in a sizeable package of reinforcements to avoid a repeat of the torrid relegation battle that defined their 2025-26 campaign.

Even while fighting for survival last season, Tottenham had already begun laying the groundwork. Centre-back Marcos Senesi, then at Bournemouth, was the first target. The club negotiated with the Argentine on the condition that the deal would only be finalised if Spurs stayed up.

Shortly after the end of the Premier League season, the defender became the first signing, joining on a free transfer after opting against renewing his contract with Bournemouth.

The club then announced the arrival of Andy Robertson, the former Liverpool left-back, a player Spurs had already courted during the previous window. The 32-year-old also signed as a free agent following the expiry of his deal at Anfield.

Spurs target Brazilian winger Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

With the defensive arrivals confirmed, Tottenham have turned their attention to the attacking department. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City winger Savinho is in advanced talks to join the club.

Spurs believe the Brazilian is willing to make the move and that City would be open to a sale if a suitable offer is tabled. The 23-year-old's market value sits at approximately £51 million (€60 million), with both clubs working to reach an agreement.

Last summer, Savinho was a Tottenham target but had reservations about the move and ultimately stayed at the Etihad. This time, the situation is different, and the player is reportedly open to a transfer.

Savinho made 36 appearances for City in 2025-26 — the majority from the bench — scoring just four goals and providing two assists.

Van Hecke remains on the radar despite Brighton resistance

© Imago / Sportimage

Beyond Savinho, Dutch centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is also firmly in Tottenham's sights. The club are attempting to sign the defender from Brighton, though the situation has proved difficult.

According to Brighton chief executive Paul Barber, Spurs have already submitted two proposals for the player, both of which were rejected. Negotiations have stalled but have not been abandoned, with Tottenham continuing to explore ways of getting the deal done.

"There is always going to be a lot of interest in our best players, and certainly in Jan Paul's case," Barber told TalkSport. "We have been very clear that this interest has been ongoing for some time and comes from various quarters. We rejected a proposal from Tottenham last week — actually, it was two proposals. It has to be something that makes sense for us, as well as for the player."