Preview: Panama vs England - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jun 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 13:48

As their World Cup 2026 credentials inevitably face further questions, England conclude Group L against 2018 foes Panama at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions will go through to the last 32 as group winners with a victory - so long as Ghana do not beat Croatia by a margin of two goals or more - while their unfancied foes have been condemned to an early exit.

Match preview

Forget second-season syndrome, second-game syndrome is the true horror; in each of their last four major tournaments, England have now been forced to settle for just one point on matchday two, after failing to break down the most disciplined of defences against Ghana.

Not only did England set an unwanted World Cup record in that 0-0 draw - registering a higher possession figure (78.8%) without scoring than any other team in any other Mundial match - Thomas Tuchel's men could have come away empty-handed, only for the VAR to bizarrely not intervene when Ezri Konsa took out Prince Kwabena Adu inside the area in the second half.

Nevertheless, thanks to their engrossing 4-2 success over Croatia on matchday one, England head into matchday three knowing that a draw will be enough to see them through to the knockout rounds; they sit clear of Ghana on goal difference and one point better off than Croatia.

Furthermore, only three World Cup champions have ever taken home the trophy after winning all three of their opening group games - Brazil 1970, France 1998 and Brazil 2002; the 1966 luminaries dropped points against Uruguay first up.

However, the Three Lions have every incentive to progress in top spot, as finishing second could earn Tuchel's side a last-32 battle with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, while first guarantees a third-placed opponent and potentially co-hosts Mexico in the last 16.

Panama vs. England World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "A Parkrun, Not A Sprint"

Panama have no such permutations to crunch the numbers over, as Thomas Christiansen's men have already had their World Cup dreams dashed owing to consecutive defeats - albeit competitive defeats - to Ghana and Croatia.

Like the Black Stars, Croatia could only strike once against the Panamanians through substitute Ante Budimir, but the striker's solitary effort was ultimately the killer blow as Christiansen's lack of elite attacking talent proved fatal.

With no chance of catching England or Ghana - both four points clear - or Croatia, safe thanks to their head-to-head record, Panama have nothing but pride to play for, as their painful search for a first World Cup point continues.

Panama FIFA Ranking 33 Participations 2 Best Result Group stage Our Prediction Groups Greatest World Cup Moment Panama's only previous World Cup appearance was at Russia 2018. Scoring against England and Tunisia during that group stage, with goals from Jose Luis Rodriguez (against Tunisia) and Felipe Baloy (against England), was a national celebration for a country that had never before competed on the sport's biggest stage. Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

Eliminated early with three losses on the board in 2018, the Canal Men have scored just two goals and conceded 13 across all of their World Cup Finals matches so far, and they had previously scored in 11 of their 12 games leading up to the tournament before their back-to-back blanks in Group L.

The only previous head-to-head between Panama and England ended in a memorable 6-1 win for the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup, making it easy to see why Tuchel's men have been instilled as heavy favourites on the best betting sites for the World Cup.

Panama World Cup form:

Panama form (all competitions):

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L

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D

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L

England World Cup form:

England form (all competitions):

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D

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

England came out of their clash with Ghana a little worse for wear, as Reece James complained of hamstring discomfort, while Declan Rice - who has been far from 100% for the entire tournament - is being carefully managed due to a knock.

Tuchel should take no risks with the injury-plagued James in particular, so expect Djed Spence to switch flanks, opening the door for Nico O'Reilly to return to the starting side at left-back.

Kobbie Mainoo has also been tipped to displace Rice if necessary, while questions remain over whether Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford will be given the all-clear to start on Saturday, but neither Anthony Gordon nor Noni Madueke justified their starting roles in midweek.

On Panama's end, the Canal Men have been hamstrung throughout the tournament by Adalberto Carrasquilla's adductor injury, and a lack of match fitness for captain and all-time leading appearance-maker Anibal Godoy, who has played just one minute so far.

Carrasquilla suffered a setback in his recovery just before Panama's loss to Croatia, so it would be a surprise to see the midfielder return for the final group game, especially one with nothing at stake.

The shackles can come off for the Canal Men, but Christiansen should still set his side up in a pragmatic 5-4-1, in which former Marseille right-back Amir Murillo is one of the more recognisable names for European football fans.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Ramos, Andrade, Blackman; Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Rodriguez; Fajardo

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

We say: Panama 0-2 England

Tuchel could only hail one of the "best organised defensive performances" he had ever seen after England 0-0 Ghana, and Panama have almost replicated the Black Stars' resolve in their opening two games.

However, Christiansen's men should not trouble the England backline for a second, and while a 6-1 2018 repeat is surely off the cards, England should find ways to break down this low block and confirm a first-placed finish.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.