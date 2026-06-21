Aston Villa transfer news: Newcastle United 'set Nick Woltemade asking price' amid growing interest

By Darren Plant | 21 Jun 2026 13:36

Newcastle United have reportedly set Nick Woltemade's asking price at €65m (£56.36m).

After being signed as the replacement for Alexander Isak last summer, the Germany international endured a mixed first campaign at St James' Park.

A total of 11 goals and five assists came from 51 appearances across all competitions, albeit just two of those (one goal and one assist) being recorded in the Champions League.

With Newcastle having failed to qualify for European football in 2026-27, club officials are having to assess how they can trade in order to bolster their position with the Premier League's financial regulations.

According to AS, that has led to Newcastle taking a specific stance with regards to Woltemade's future.

© Imago / Schüler

Aston Villa among clubs interested in Woltemade

Newcastle paid an initial fee of £65m to Stuttgart for the 24-year-old, and setting an asking price of just over £56m would ensure that they could still make a profit from an amortisation standpoint.

The report alleges that Aston Villa could be willing to meet his asking price, the assumption being that funds will be recouped from the expected sale of Morgan Rogers.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring the situation as they consider ways how to strengthen their attack.

While Newcastle would naturally prefer a sale if Woltemade was to leave the club, it is claimed that a loan arrangement is an option.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Could Woltemade stay at Newcastle?

Given the size of Newcastle's investment less than 12 months ago, it is plausible that Woltemade continues into the second year of a six-year contract.

However, Newcastle also have to take into consideration that clubs will be less likely to meet their valuation of Yoane Wissa.

Although a scenario could play out where both forwards are kept in Eddie Howe's squad, supporters would be left frustrated not to see a new frontman signed.

At this point in time, Newcastle could start next season with Will Osula as first-choice down the centre of the attack.

However, proposals that would allow Newcastle to more than double the £15m that they paid for the Denmark international could leave Newcastle chiefs with a decision to make.