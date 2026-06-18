Team News: Germany vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Four-time world champions Germany face Ivory Coast in their second Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.
Both nations head into this contest in Toronto after securing maximum points on matchday one, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two teams.
GERMANY vs. IVORY COAST
GERMANY
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz
IVORY COAST
Out: None
Doubtful: Elye Wahi (other)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Singo, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, S. Fofana, Diomande; Bonny, Toure