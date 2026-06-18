Team News: Germany vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 22:10

Four-time world champions Germany face Ivory Coast in their second Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

Both nations head into this contest in Toronto after securing maximum points on matchday one, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two teams.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 Match Preview ⚪? | "Still Don't Get Close To Winning It"

GERMANY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

IVORY COAST

Out: None

Doubtful: Elye Wahi (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Singo, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, S. Fofana, Diomande; Bonny, Toure