World Cup Gameweek 2
Germany
Jun 20, 2026 9.00pm
Toronto Stadium
Ivory Coast

Team News: Germany vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Germany vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Justus Stegemann

Four-time world champions Germany face Ivory Coast in their second Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

Both nations head into this contest in Toronto after securing maximum points on matchday one, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two teams.

GERMANY vs. IVORY COAST

Germany vs. Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 Match Preview ⚪? | "Still Don't Get Close To Winning It"

GERMANY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

IVORY COAST

Out: None

Doubtful: Elye Wahi (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Singo, Agbadou, Konan; Diallo, Kessie, S. Fofana, Diomande; Bonny, Toure

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