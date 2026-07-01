Spain vs. Austria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 11:36 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 11:41

Spain and Austria will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

Austria finished second in Group J to secure a spot in the knockout round, while Spain - regarded as one of the pre-tournament favourites - topped Group H.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Spain vs. Austria kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Spain vs. Austria being played?

The World Cup fixture between Spain and Austria is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA.

SoFi Stadium is home to NFL outfits the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

How to watch Spain vs. Austria in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBCiPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Spain and Austria?

Spain were not at their best in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, but they picked up seven points from their three Group H matches to finish at the summit.

La Roja are still regarded as one of the favourites for the trophy this summer, but there is little doubting that the performance levels of France and Argentina have been greater.

Spain are the major favourites to overcome an Austria team that finished second in Group J behind Argentina, picking up four points from their three matches.

Austria are in the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time since finishing fourth back in 1954, and this is actually their first World Cup since 1998.

The winner of this clash will face either Portugal or Croatia in the round of 16.

> Our full preview of Spain vs. Austria can be viewed here