Team News: Switzerland vs. Algeria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jul 2026 04:00

Switzerland and Algeria will compete for a place in the 2026 World Cup's round of 16 on Friday at BC Place Vancouver.

Algeria finished third in Group J with four points, whereas the Swiss finished first in Group B with seven points, beating World Cup co-hosts Canada to first.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SWITZERLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Silvan Widmer (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Sow, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

ALGERIA

Out: None

Doubtful: Mohamed El Amine Amoura (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri