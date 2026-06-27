Elliot Anderson: Man City warned of £116m transfer “risk” as early Premier League title prediction delivered

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jun 2026 19:07 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 19:07

Manchester City should be fully aware of the “risk” they are taking with the £116m transfer of Elliot Anderson, a former Citizens player has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Man City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign the 23-year-old for what would represent a club-record fee, surpassing the £100m spent on Jack Grealish in 2021.

The Citizens had previously failed with two bids, but director of football Hugo Viana now appears to have struck an agreement with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis following a positive round of negotiations.

Anderson is currently away on England duty at the 2026 World Cup and is soon expected to undergo a medical in the United States before his transfer to Man City can be finalised.

Widely regarded as one of the hottest midfield properties on the Premier League market, Anderson has been identified as a primary midfield target by Man City, following the departure of club legend Bernardo Silva and uncertainty over the long-term future of Rodri.

© Imago / Action Plus

The expected arrival of Anderson for such a large fee is a real statement of intent from Man City, who are preparing for the post-Pep Guardiola era under soon-to-be-appointed manager Enzo Maresca.

After failing to win the Premier League title last season, Man City will be keen to knock reigning champions Arsenal off their perch at the top of the table in the 2026-27 campaign and avoid a third successive year without winning the trophy.

While former Man City and England defender Danny Mills has backed the Citizens to be one of the main contenders to win the title next season, he has questioned whether Anderson is worth the club-record fee the Sky Blues are willing to pay.

Mills has also highlighted the similarities between Anderson’s deal and one involving Kalvin Phillips, who was a highly-rated England midfielder before his career took an alarming nosedive at the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips was signed by Man City for an initial £42m, but he played just 32 times under Guardiola and has since been loaned out to three different clubs, most recently dropping down to the Championship with Sheffield United during the second half of last season.

Anderson to Man City: The Kalvin Phillips cautionary tale

“Man City will be there or thereabouts for the title next season no matter what; they certainly have the squad.” Mills told Sports Mole. “If someone's prepared to pay [£116m] for Elliot Anderson, then he's worth [it].

“Your house is only worth what someone will pay for it. Would I pay that much for Anderson? Probably not, but the Man City owners have a little bit more money than me! It depends on whether Rodri leaves.

“They tried a similar deal with Kalvin Phillips; he had been one of England’s best players during the Euros but it didn't work out for him at City, for whatever reason. So there's always a risk.

“Elliot Anderson has had a fantastic season. He looks like a very, very good player. If Rodri stays, will he go to City and play every week? Probably not.”

© Iconsport

Why Man City are paying club-record fee for Elliot Anderson

On top of the £116m transfer fee, Man City are reportedly giving Anderson a £300,000-a-week salary, making him one of the club’s highest earners to suggest that he will have an important role to play next season and beyond.

Anderson’s all-action, press-resistant, tenacious profile has caught the attention of Man City, with no Premier League midfielder ranking higher for touches (3,300), possession won (306), fouls won (80), duels won (297), line-breaking passes (376) and successful passes (2,038) during the 2025-26 campaign.

Although Anderson has no Champions League experience, he did help Forest reach the Europa League semi-finals last season. He also played in all 38 Premier League matches last season as the Tricky Trees narrowly avoided relegation, 12 months after their seventh-placed finish.

Meanwhile, Mills has shared his thoughts on a proposed transfer for Tino Livramento to Man City and the “conundrums” facing Maresca in the transfer market.

Danny Mills was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of betTOM.