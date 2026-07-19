France 4-6 England: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka issues immediate fitness update after Three Lions treble

By Darren Plant | 19 Jul 2026 09:17

Bukayo Saka has reassured Arsenal fans that he is fully fit after delivering a hat-trick during an incredible 6-4 victory over France in Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff.

The 24-year-old has endured a mixed tournament with the Three Lions, finding himself in and out of the team courtesy of an injury issue that hampered him during the closing weeks of the season with Arsenal.

However, the winger looked close to his best in Miami as he netted a famous treble for England, who secured their best World Cup finish since lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in 1966.

Saka's first 90 minutes of the campaign came after he was dropped for the semi-final defeat to Argentina and was not introduced as a substitute.

Despite natural concerns over his fitness, Saka has suggested that he was fit to play a full part in that fixture.

© Iconsport / PA Images

England hat-trick hero Saka speaks on injury status

When quizzed by BBC Sport, Saka said: "Of course, I would love to have played more.

"But of course, it's not the time to talk about out that now. I try to do my talking on the pitch. It's done now. Move on."

Pushed on whether he is fit, he added: "Yeah. I'm fit. I'm fit."

© Iconsport / PA Images

What next for Saka?

Along with Gunners teammate Declan Rice, Saka will now have a well-earned break that is expected to last a number of weeks.

For club and country, Saka has featured on 61 occasions this season, and a rest that lasts well into August will be viewed as more beneficial than a long pre-season.

Arsenal have four pre-season games scheduled between August 1 and August 12.

There is also the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 16, but Saka may not come back into contention until the Premier League opener against Coventry City on August 22 at the very earliest.