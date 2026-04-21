World Cup 2026 prize money: How much will each country earn in North America this summer?

By Carter White | 21 Apr 2026 15:40

With the 23rd edition of the World Cup fast approaching, the expanded nature of the tournament means that 48 countries are dreaming of the ultimate footballing glory this summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A less-discussed benefit of performing well in the sport's most high-profile competition, plenty of prize money will be on offer for nations who make it to the latter stages of the North American occasion.

Although not particularly important to international giants of the game such as England, France and Spain, financial rewards from this summer's tournament could provide a major boost to the football programs of smaller qualified nations.

Here, Sports Mole provides a full breakdown of the prize money available for countries at the 2026 World Cup.

WORLD CUP 2026 PRIZE MONEY

© Iconsport / Florencia Tan Jun/PX Imagens via ZUMA Press Wire

In December 2025, FIFA announced that the total prize pool for the 2026 World Cup will stand at an eye-catching $655m (£484m), representing a $215m (£159m) increase from the amount given out during the 2022 edition in Qatar.

For just making the tournament, each of the 48 nations will be handed $1.5m (£1.1m) to cover preparation costs, with every country guaranteed at least $10.5m (£7.7m) regardless of how they perform in North America.

Whoever lifts the World Cup trophy at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will bank $50m (£36.9m), whilst the runners-up are set to go home with a silver medal and a healthy $33m (£24.4m) for their football federations.

After beating France in a record-breaking final in December 2022, current champions Argentina pocketed $42m (£31m) in prize money, whereas Les Bleus picked up $30m (£22.1m) to slightly soften the blow of Lusail Stadium defeat.